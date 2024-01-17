The Big Picture Scheana Shay accuses Nick Viall of letting Charli Burnett make offensive comments about her husband on his podcast.

Shay is upset that Viall didn't reach out to her personally about the comment and feels like she's a subject on his podcast.

Shay's reaction to the situation isn't surprising, as she has a history of fighting and dismissing situations with others.

Scheana Shay isn't enjoying Nick Viall talking about her and her husband, Brock Davies, on his podcast. Well, more specifically, former Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett talking about Shay and Davies and Viall just letting it happen. Viall hosts a podcast called The Viall Files, a podcast that Shay herself has been on, featuring Burnett as a guest, and there she called Davies a "payroll husband." The accusation didn't go over well with Shay, who has since been blaming Viall for letting it happen. Part of her upset seems to stem from the fact that Viall has her number and could have called and told her about this comment.

On Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Shay talked with her husband Davies in an episode titled "In the Hot Seat with the 'Payroll Husband.''" Because of her longtime friendship with Viall, she is disheartened over him making the comments publicly versus speaking with her in private. “I have his phone number, and we have done some social media things together. I have appeared on his podcast,” she said on her podcast. The comment about Davies seems to have struck a nerve with Shay, and she went on to accuse Viall of having nothing else to talk about if he isn't talking about her.

“I feel like I have been a subject on the last several episodes of his podcast because he has nothing else to talk about,” she said. Shay went on to say that she felt like the term "payroll husband" was misogynistic and that she didn't even know what it was implying because she doesn't pay Davies to be married to her or to be on Vanderpump Rules. Shay's fighting with Viall and her dismissal of the situation is par for the course with Shay, and her relationships.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

Scheana Shay Is Always at the Center of Drama

Shay has been a tricky member of the Vanderpump Rules cast. She's been close friends with Ariana Madix but maintains a friendship with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal with another co-star, Rachel Leviss. Shay has not been labeled a "girl's girl," so her referencing misogyny over Viall's comment feels like a reach. We might see what spurred this comment from Burnett in Season 11, which is set to premiere later this month on Bravo.

Related 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Thinks She's the Main Character, But She's Not The "Good as Gold" star has been in the public eye for ten years, but she is not the main character in everyone's story.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 P.M. ET on Bravo. The season will then air every Tuesday on Bravo and be available for streaming the following day on Peacock. Watch on Peacock