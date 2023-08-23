The Big Picture Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay released a diss track titled "Apples," seemingly aimed at her ex-friend Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss.

The song reflects Shay's feelings of betrayal and heartbreak after Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss.

Shay describes the song as a cathartic outlet for her emotions and expresses her disappointment in losing a friendship she had invested in.

One's hatred toward someone can sometimes make for a good, catchy track (think Machine Gun Kelly's "Rap Devil" and Nicki Minaj's "Roman's Revenge"). Apparently, there is a new diss track seemingly inspired by the infamous reality TV scandal of the year: the Scandoval. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and The 27s on Friday, August 18, dropped a song titled "Apples" — and it seems to be directing to Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' record-breaking affair.

Shay and The 27s released the song just a few days after Leviss' tell-all interview with Bethenny Frankel. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Shay shared that she hasn't "used music as an outlet to express [her] feelings in a really long time." So collaborating with The 27s' Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels was both a "freeing and cathartic" moment for her. The television personality did not specify to whom the music is intended, but the lyrics appear to be pointing to one thing: the friendship she lost since Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Leviss. The song — reminiscent of early 2000s pop-punk anthems — carries some hateful remarks, including "I found out you're fake, though / I hope there's a place for friends like you" and "Narcissistic psycho."

Scheana Shay’s Involvement in Scandoval

Image via Bravo

In addition to television credits — which include Victorious, Femme Fatales, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules​​​​​​​ — the reality star has been embarking on the music scene since 2012 with her single "What I Like." She went on to release other tracks, including "Good As Gold" in 2013, "Shake That" in 2014, "Better Without You" in 2019, "One More Time" in 2020, and the latest, "Apples." The diss track, of course, didn't come as a surprise, considering Leviss' temporary restraining order against her after an alleged altercation, which Shay's lawyer later denied. Fans of the show may also recall that Shay passionately defended Leviss, but their friendship eventually met its conclusion after the latter alleged that Shay punched her.

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, Shay explained how Leviss' move took a toll on her. "First of all, the betrayal of two of my best friends, that is heartbreaking in itself, but then to throw all of this on top of it, when I did nothing but take care of her," said Shay. "I gave her a home to live in when she didn’t have anywhere to go. I was the sister to her that she didn’t have growing up. I did everything for her, and for her to do this to me, it has taken such a toll on me." So despite Shay not confirming anything yet, the lyrics of her song seem to be aiming at her ex-friend. "I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face?"

All seasons of Vanderpump Rules are streaming on Peacock. The 11th season will premiere sometime in 2024. You can check out Shay's new song below.