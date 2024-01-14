The Big Picture Scheana Shay has a history of inserting herself into drama and making it about her, even when it doesn't involve her.

She often uses the victim card and makes everything about her, which can get boring and repetitive for viewers.

Scheana took advantage of the Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix cheating scandal to make herself relevant, even having a minor altercation with Raquel Leviss for attention.

Audiences heard the name Vanderpump Rules for months and months, all of last year, thanks to the news of Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their best friend, Rachel Leviss. The season revolved around the cheating scandal. Through the mix of friends on the show, one who has been there since the beginning is Scheana Shay. She is the connection between Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was involved with a former RHOBH cast member's husband. During the first few seasons of VPR, audiences could tell the show would revolve around Shay and her life after the scandal while following her day-to-day job at "SUR," with the other cast members playing the background. It was interesting for viewers to know what Los Angeles is like for young up-and-coming people trying to make it into Hollywood. Scheana might have thought she had the right idea to date an actor, but she had many repercussions after the affair.

The scandal heavily influenced the dynamics of the group, and watching Scheana was cringe. Moreover, her friendship with Stassi Schroeder and always choosing to be a guy's girl became controversial. As time passed, audiences could see Scheana didn't always have the best intentions and did many things for clout.

In its 10 seasons, every season has been different depending on what the group of friends was going through at the time. Still, something that has never changed is Scheana inserting herself into drama that may not have anything to do with her, or making the drama about herself. This was heavily shown during the "Scandoval" era. The longtime Bravo star lives in delusion believing she is central to the show.

'Vanderpump Rules' Constantly Shows Scheana vs. Everyone

Scheana Shay was introduced to the world in 2013 as an up-and-coming actress and singer who worked at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, SUR, but also someone who connected to the world of RHOBH. During the first season of VPR, Scheana was the talk of the town because of the affair she was involved with Brandi Glanville's then-husband, Eddie Cirian. Scheana "unknowingly" became involved with Eddie during his marriage with Brandi, which brought many repercussions for her during her first season of Vanderpump Rules.

Many cast members, like Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, became Scheana's enemies because they didn't like what she had done to Brandi's marriage, and their personalities did not mesh initially. It all pointed to VPR becoming a war between Scheana against everyone. But viewers quickly became interested in other cast members. There were more compelling stories, as Scheana's storyline grew old, to focus on.

Scheana's Victim Card Got Old Fast

Vanderpump Rules is a show that thrives on drama and the different dynamics of the group. Every cast member has had something happen to them that has been compelling to audiences and has become a more prominent topic to talk about, specifically about how the men behave on the show. Scheana lost viewers' interest as she has a trend of playing the victim in most scenarios.

Even though she has gone through her fair share of ups and downs, including two marriages and a divorce, Scheana's storylines are considered by many to be boring and repetitive. One of the most noticeable instances in which she shows her true stance as a "guy's girl" is with "Scandoval."

Not only has Scheana inserted herself into unnecessary drama, but with "Scandoval," Scheana used this as a big profit maker by re-releasing her single "Good as Gold" and having the opportunity to be a jingle for Uber Eats.

It's Not All About Scheana

When the news of Tom cheating on Ariana broke out, the world went into a frenzy, and it was all everyone could talk about. This scandal boosted ratings for Vanderpump Rules, even garnering an Emmy nomination. If anyone should receive credit for the show's success as of late, it's Tom, Ariana, and Rachel.

