It was never about the pasta. Check on your Bravo universe friends because we need you right now — in case you’ve been living in a cave with no connection to the outside world and/or no friends who enjoy the cream of the crop when it comes to reality television, one of — nay, the biggest scandal in Bravo history rocked us all to our cores over the last few days. Vanderpump Rules long-term couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have officially called it quits after almost a full decade together. The split was delivered by Madix who, after discovering that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump costar Raquel Leviss, broke things off for good.

To say that Bravonation has been flipped completely upside down would be an understatement with many fans (me included) living attached to their phones for any and all updates on what’s becoming a salacious and complicated story. Bringing in the big guns, our Bravo daddy Andy Cohen recently spoke about the unfolding drama on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live, taking a second to give fans his two cents on the rest of the currently-airing tenth season and the major fallout that has happened over the last few days.

Just as shocked as the rest of us, Cohen teased that audiences should prepare to have their minds’ blown by the next lineup of episodes as having “the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval - what’s happened with them, and what was possibly happening then - it’s really shocking.” He went on to say that those who tune in for Wednesday’s episode will witness a heartfelt moment between Madix and Leviss “that you won’t believe.”

Image via Bravo

RELATED: 12 Real Housewives Who Only Lasted One Season

Cohen also confirmed the rumors circulating that as soon as news of the split broke, camera crews dashed to film the fallout and how it’s already affecting the entire cast - something that Instagram followers of Lala Kent will know began happening on Friday. As for the rest of this season, Cohen says there’s somewhere around 10 episodes remaining before we hit the reunion - which will essentially be the Super Bowl for Vanderpump fans. Over the weekend, Cohen teased a question surrounding how many episodes they would need to film to stretch the reunion into what's sure to be the most dramatic get together of all time. Filming in two weeks, Cohen said, “this is a reunion that’s going to be… I’m girding my loins.”

While we’ve seen some pretty insane things happen at various reunions for The Real Housewives franchises, this will definitely be one for the annals of Bravo history. After facing a major slump in action over the last few seasons, it seems that Vanderpump Rules is back in a major way - but we’re crushed that it had to cme at the price of our beloved Madix. Check out a trailer for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules below.