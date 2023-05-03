Many people think that the Super Bowl takes place in early February and is a football game between the best teams in the NFL but Vanderpump Rules fans know that they’re wrong. The real Super Bowl is going down on May 17 when the show’s highly-anticipated Season 10 finale airs, unleashing #Scandoval onto the masses. After having a minor crisis on their hands by way of a pirated teaser, Bravo took control of the good ship Vanderpump and safely steered it into the harbor, releasing the official cut for fans to obsessively text each other about — guilty!

Since the Bravo community was — quite frankly — rocked to its core when the news came out in early March that longtime couple and VPR co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had broken up because the latter was having an affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, we’ve been nothing but patient (yeah right) while waiting to see how the rest of the season would play out. Each episode has held a treasure trove of Easter eggs all pointing to the clandestine romance, giving audiences a brand-new way of taking in the drama. With suspicions on the rise during recent episodes, the trailer depicts the catastrophic event that snapped the cast and crew back into action after cameras had already wrapped for the season.

Both heartbreaking and uplifting (because we know how far Madix has come in just two months), the trailer takes us into the belly of the scandal as Sandoval sits down with different cast members to talk about (or deflect from) his actions. A heated conversation between the now exes sees both parties clashing while another reveals that this isn’t the first time Sandoval has strayed from the relationship. Finally, the last moments give us the cameo return we’ve all been waiting for — Kristen Doute who’s set to make a brief appearance in the finale.

What Else Can We Expect to See Play Out This Season?

While #Scandoval may take front and center when it comes to what fans have been talking about (sorry Sheana Shay’s wedding) there have been plenty of other things going on. From Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new business to Lala Kent’s ongoing fight to break free from her ex, the season has delivered a slew of side storylines that we can’t wait to see unfold over the next few weeks.

Check out the trailer for the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules below