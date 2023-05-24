Vanderpump Rules took the world by storm in its tenth season and not for a great reason. The show, which has consistently been filled with fights, chaos, cheating, and screaming hit a boiling point with the "Scandoval" arc. The show has seen Tom Sandoval cheating on exes in the past but his relationship with Ariana Madix had been a staple of the show since Madix joined the series during Season 2. So it isn't surprising that this really blew up and made Season 10 the most talked about season yet, earning its finale 4.1 million viewers on Bravo as well as on-demand and on Peacock within three days of its release.

Bravo is no stranger to shows continuing to earn steam throughout their shows with the reunions being the biggest ticket over a season finale. So knowing that fans still cared this much about the series at its season end is a big deal. Of the 4.1 million viewers, "2.4 million were in Bravo’s target audience of 18-to-49 year-olds" which is reported as another record for the series. The success of Vanderpump Rules though also brought in success for Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live, which often has cast from the shows come on to talk about things, and did include a post #Scandoval interview with Madix.

What's fascinating about this is that the ratings for the finale were bigger than the episode before it. And that was also a series record-breaking number. It is, honestly, because many Bravo fans who might not have watched Vanderpump Rules prior are now joining into the scandal that has taken over social media.

RELATED: Numbers Don't Lie: You Love 'Vanderpump Rules' Because of This

The World Knows Tom Sandoval's Name

With shows on Bravo, it's easy for fans to get too overwhelmed by the sheer number of them. You can either pick your favorites or try your hardest to keep up with everything but when things like Sandoval cheating become a Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram-worthy situation, it makes sense that new fans are trying to catch up. (Which, it is not easy. This show has ten seasons.) Still, the continued rise and success of Vanderpump Rules in its tenth season comes entirely because of this scandal. Which does mirror a lot of Sandoval's struggles back in Season 2 of the series when he cheated on Kristen Doute which led to their break-up.

This does feel like the first season of Vanderpump Rules that is going to have fans begging for more but will this success carry on into Season 11? We'll have to wait and see what scandal Sandoval cooks up next.