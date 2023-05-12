Well, Bravo fans, the time has finally come. Yesterday, we received our very first look at what to expect from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, and it did not disappoint. With the season finale just around the corner, landing next Thursday, the three-part reunion kicks off on May 24. To say the trailer is a solemn showdown is no stretch, so we’re more than grateful to have DJ James Kennedy there to bring us a handful of laughs in the breakout teaser.

While a lot has happened this season (essentially tripling the drama we’ve seen over the last few years), we can anticipate that most of the reunion episodes will be dedicated to what’s become known as Scandoval. It’s been just a little over two months since news broke that long-term couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were ending things on a very bad note after it was revealed that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with their co-star and close friend, Raquel Leviss. As shock gripped Bravo fans, Bravo daddy Andy Cohen explained that the rest of the season would be eerie to watch now knowing what was going to unfold. By the time the scandal broke, filming had already come to a close but, like Kris Jenner, the producers of Vanderpump never sleep, and quickly got cameras rolling to catch the action.

The first trailer for the reunion is nothing but tense as the group sits down to make their voices heard. Madix showed up to the reunion looking absolutely fire in a red revenge dress that she says her ex “doesn’t deserve to look at.” Although she’s been strong and bouncing back from the heartbreak and devastation caused by Sandoval and her ex-best friend, Madix sheds a tear when confronting them face to face. Meanwhile, Leviss and Sandoval have a heart-to-heart in their trailer while Sandoval and his bestie Tom Schwartz are teased for not getting their stories straight before the reunion.

Image via Bravo

Possibly the best part of all (at least for this writer) is the friendship between Lala Kent and Kennedy as well as Kennedy’s comedic relief. In a “time out” moment, Kennedy calls the affair duo “poo poo heads” before referring to Sandoval as “a worm with a mustache.” Petty? Sure. But we salute you, James Kennedy. As the drama rages on, the biggest question of the night is if Sandoval and Leviss are truly in love or if the relationship is purely built out of lust and thrill.

What’s Next for Vanderpump Rules?

Next week, we see Scandoval hit the headlines with the production crew picking up their cameras and rushing to Studio City to catch the tense moments of the affair as they come to light. This past week’s episode was especially bonkers as we saw Leviss and Madix have a heart-to-heart about the former’s relationship with Sandoval and also an argument between Leviss, Schwartz, and Katie Maloney (as well as Maloney’s mom). Standing up for Leviss as she always has, the final episode will be a hard one to watch knowing Madix’s stalwart friendship with the woman who was having an affair with her partner behind her back.

Catch the reunion trailer below and be sure to tune in for the fiery conclusion of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 next week with the three-part reunion to follow.