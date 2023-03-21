Over the years, Bravo has brought its fanbase more than just a few memorable moments. From one-hit-wonder housewives who flew too close to the sun to Teresa Giudice’s table flip on The Real Housewives of New Jersey that made us collectively say “did that really just happen?” But just a few weeks ago, audiences of the now decade-running series Vanderpump Rules were in for the shock of a lifetime when news broke that long-term couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had split due to a cheating scandal. While filming for the show’s current season was a wrap, producers did what they do best and immediately picked up cameras and ran into the trenches to make sure not a moment was lost on what’s now being dubbed as “Scandoval.” While it may be some time before audiences see the recent events unfold on their screens, Bravo has just dropped the mid-season trailer that reveals a taste of what’s to come.

Of course, the teaser covers things that we were already aware would be happening over the rest of the season, like Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, and what we all thought would be this season’s main drama—a kiss between the recently separated Tom Schwartz and castmate Raquel Leviss. But, as the face of Bravo, Andy Cohen, teased just a few weeks ago, there’s plenty of drama up ahead and boy, did this trailer show it all.

In it, we see the fallout of the cheating scandal with the girls rallying by Madix’s side after the truth about Sandoval and Leviss came to light. A tearful moment from Shay appears to show her addressing the physical assault claims and we also get a silent clip of Madix screaming Raquel’s name. Possibly the most talked about moment is at the very end when Sandoval asks Madix if she wants anything, to which she responds in the most incredible way possible, dryly saying, “for you to die.” It’s definitely going to be a rocky and emotional few episodes ahead so Bravo fans, buckle up.

RELATED: 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14 Announces All-New Cast Members

What's Going on With Madix and Sandoval?

For those who may not know, and we’ll try to keep this short, the drama all began to unfold when news broke that Madix caught Sandoval in what would be revealed as a months-long affair with their castmate Leviss. Madix and Sandoval had gotten together during the show’s second season after being close friends for years before that, making them one of the longest-lasting couples on the series. While The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had their Jen Shah-based prison drama and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had Erika Jayne’s alleged knowledge of her attorney husband’s misdoings, this scandal has quickly toppled everything that came before it.

As the season continues, there are going to be a lot more dissectable moments so if you haven’t done so already, join the fanbase and get caught up on Vanderpump Rules with all seasons now streaming on Peacock. Check out the mid-season trailer below.