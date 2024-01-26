As the first spin-off of the reality hit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, named after the iconic Lisa Vanderpump, has recently completed its impressive tenth season in ten years, marking it as one of reality television's most loved shows. Never far from controversy, the most recent season saw an explosive end to one of the series' most tumultuous relationships, as Tom Sandoval had an affair with Raquel Leviss, one of the best friends of his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix. This attention-grabbing story, among other devilishly unmissable dramas, saw the show recently picked up two Primetime Emmy nominations, with eyes now fully set on the show's eleventh season. So, with that in mind, here is a helpful guide to exactly who will appear in Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Lisa Vanderpump

The woman who started it all. Vanderpump Rules would quite literally not be what it is without Lisa Vanderpump and, although she has now been relegated to an ensemble character, an appearance by her is sure to spark drama. Not one of her most memorable seasons, Lisa still made her mark on Season 10 by being the one to call out Raquel for her betrayal of Ariana, which could be one of the reasons Raquel has decided not to return for Season 11.

Ariana Madix

What a year Ariana Madix has had. Season 10's bombshell story, dubbed 'Scandoval', saw Ariana end her nine-year-long relationship with Tom Sandoval after the latter cheated on her. Already beloved by fans, this only further cemented Ariana's place in the hearts of the fandom; a fandom that followed her on her recent journey on Dancing With the Stars. After finishing in a highly respectable third place, Ariana will be ready and raring to take on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 after admitting she wanted to start 2024 with a clean slate alongside her new boyfriend Daniel Wai.

Katie Maloney

The scandal between Ariana and Tom Sandoval wasn't the only breakup that dominated much of Season 10, with the fallout following Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce after 12 years of marriage a standout story. Unfortunately for them (and fortunately for us drama lovers), the chaos is set to continue in Season 11 as more devastating admissions about their marriage are revealed.

Scheana Shay

The epitome of 'main character energy', Scheana Shay was certainly not afraid to voice her opinion when it came to the controversies in Season 10, with many even claiming she was trying to make 'Scandoval' about herself. After marrying her husband Brock Davies in the last season, Season 11 looks to be much more unsettling for Scheana, with the backlash from her propensity to involve herself in drama ready to hit, especially with Tom Sandoval, with whom Scheana admits she struggles to stay friends.

Tom Sandoval

Dubbed by some as 'the most hated man on the internet', Tom Sandoval was at the eye of Season 10's storm after cheating on long-time partner Ariana. After facing an enormous amount of heat already following his affair, despite Tom claiming his love for Raquel is real, the chaos will not stop as we enter Season 11, with much of the fallout from 'Scandoval' still to come.

Tom Schwartz

One of the men who give Vanderpump Rules its 'bad boy' reputation, Tom Schwartz certainly didn't hide from controversy in Season 10 as it turned out he knew about 'Scandoval' much earlier than other people, causing backlash from a large portion of the fanbase. Although Tom probably needs a drama-free eleventh season, it is already clear from promotional material that he will be admitting to having kissed Scheana whilst still married to Katie, with whom he recently divorced. No wonder Tom was terrified to start filming Season 11.

DJ James Kennedy

Perhaps the saving grace for the men of Vanderpump Rules, DJ James Kennedy has always managed to stay popular with viewers, with that popularity only bettered after he almost came to blows with Tom Sandoval after calling him out for his terrible behavior. Always on the cusp of a memorable moment, James will be bringing his short fuse and cheeky sense of humor to Season 11 in all its glory alongside his girlfriend Ally.

Lala Kent

A staple of the show since 2015, Lala Kent has cemented herself as a fan-favorite on the show. Another way to call out Tom and Raquel for their awful antics in Season 10, Season 11 will almost certainly bring Lala more controversy as she becomes the ear to Tom Schwartz's cheating admissions.

Ally Lewber

The girlfriend of DJ James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, has had quite a rise in popularity since joining Vanderpump Rules in Season 10. That rise is set to continue as, despite their differences in the most recent outing, James and Ally's relationship seems to be going from strength to strength as she continues to help him with his drinking problem, and he continues to make her smile.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 8/7c, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. You can watch the latest teaser for the upcoming season above, and check out the link below to watch previous seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

