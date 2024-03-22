The Big Picture Tension among the Vanderpump Rules ladies grows due to differing views on Sandoval.

Ariana and Katie bond over betrayal by Sandoval and Schwartz.

The division deepens as Scheana and Lala's past influences their opinions on Sandoval.

Throughout the ten seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the cast has experienced their fair share of ups and downs on the reality series. However, one thing that stands out is the constant division among the ladies. It's almost like history repeating itself with Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent. As the current season unfolds, it's becoming evident that lines are being drawn in the sand between these four women, all dealing with the aftermath of Scandoval from season 10. In the previous season, all the ladies united to support Ariana after the shocking revelation of Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' secret affair that lasted for seven months. They stood together, offering their unwavering support. But fast-forward to today, and Scheana and Lala have developed different perspectives on Sandoval. On the other hand, Katie and Ariana have remained resolute in their feelings towards Sandoval. They continue to stand by their initial stance, refusing to waver.

Ariana and Katie find themselves in a similar situation after being betrayed by Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. This shared experience has undoubtedly strengthened their bond and allowed them to connect on a deeper level. On the other hand, Scheana and Lala have unfortunately been burdened in the past with the societal label of mistresses. However, their own encounters with public scrutiny and the consequences of their choices may allow them to empathize with Sandoval to some extent. As time passes, it is evident that the division among these women is growing more with time. Will their differences continue to drive them apart? Only time will reveal the answer. Nevertheless, one thing remains certain: the captivating drama and intrigue of Vanderpump Rules are far from over.

A Verbal Showdown Begins on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Katie and Lala have already engaged in unpleasant exchanges regarding each other this season, while Ariana and Scheana have confided in others about their issues with each other. These early signs indicate a growing divide because it never leads to a positive outcome when people resort to talking behind each other's backs. Scheana has felt torn about her past relationship with Sandoval since the beginning of the season. When Ariana started opening up to Katie about Scheana expressing concern and interest in not being angry with Sandoval anymore on Ariana's behalf, Katie wanted Ariana to know that this is typical Scheana behavior and even called Scheana a "male sympathizer."

Ariana said, "I 100% believe that Scheana plans on welcoming Sandoval back into her life, and she's doing all of this to soften the blow when it becomes a reality." Ariana has made it clear in several instances that she cannot be friends with anyone close to Sandoval because she doesn't want Sandoval to have that type of access to her life. Katie made it clear that Scheana needed to get over her past relationship with Sandoval and learn how to be a good friend to Ariana.

Drama Builds as the Ladies Become Divided on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Lala has been pondering over why Ariana continues to live with Sandoval while maintaining her strict rule about their friends not being friends with him. Lala finds it contradictory that Ariana doesn't want them to associate with Sandoval, yet she shares a home with him. Lala has expressed her concerns to Ariana, mentioning that Scheana is extremely anxious about losing Ariana as a friend if she decides to reconcile with Sandoval. In her confessional, Scheana said, "I feel like Ariana used to be my person, and I would talk to her about everything, but lately, talking to her has been difficult. I don't feel she's been super receptive to my feelings." Although Lala agrees with Scheana's viewpoint regarding Ariana's lack of support for Scheana's emotions in Scandoval, it has also created strain between Lala and Katie.

Lala has consistently tried to discuss her past relationship with Randall Emmett, but Katie constantly interrupts to remind her that her story and experiences are entirely different from Ariana's. Vanderpump Rules fans are well aware of the intense verbal battles that can occur between Lala and Katie, and this season has been no exception. During an astrology night at James Kennedy's house with his girlfriend Ally Lewber, tensions escalated between Katie and Lala. Lala was expressing her concern to Ariana about focusing too much on who Sandoval hangs out with, as she had mistakenly done with Randall after their split. However, Katie interjected, insisting that Lala should not compare her past situation to Ariana's current situation. This led to a rapid and heated argument between the two. In her confessional, Lala said, "Katie used to be my ride or die, and we were so in sync, but how we fit into each other's lives in the past years has changed. Now I am trying to get softer and heal from past trauma because I don't want to end up miserable and bitter, and she's happy on her warpath."

There Are Comparisons and Contrasts In Lifestyles

Katie and Ariana have both experienced unconventional relationships with Sandoval and Schwartz that eventually turned sour. These two women have led parallel lives, from long-term relationships/marriage to buying identical homes and even becoming neighbors in the valley. Given their intertwined lives, it's no surprise that they quickly bonded over their shared experiences. Another common thread between them was the disappointing end to their relationships with Sandoval and Schwartz. Katie felt unloved and neglected by Schwartz, who often prioritized Sandoval's needs over hers. On the other hand, Ariana endured years of infidelity from Sandoval, culminating in an affair with one of her closest friends that ultimately led to the end of their relationship.

Scheana and Lala share many similarities. Both are mothers to young daughters who are best friends, bringing them closer together. Also, they have both faced public scrutiny for being involved with men who were already married, earning them the unfortunate label of mistresses. This shared experience has further strengthened their bond. Their desire to ease up on Sandoval may stem from this connection. As the season progresses, the divide between them appears to only grow stronger, especially now that the rest of the cast slowly embraces Sandoval while unintentionally excluding Katie and Ariana, who prefer to distance themselves from him.

