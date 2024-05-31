The Big Picture Producers manipulated the cast by withholding the ending for the reunion, causing "visceral impact".

Ariana felt "meanly" targeted during the finale; she called out producers for trying to provoke her.

Ariana chose to walk away when faced with the situation, rather than engaging in scripted drama.

The finale of Vanderpump Rules season 11 was intense. The whole cast was in the same room, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval just months after their dramatic breakup. Viewers watched Ariana figure out how to move forward with some of their mutual friends throughout the season. As she affirmed Scheana Shay by saying she cared for her, Sandoval interrupted and she walked away.

The Vanderpump Rules cast vented about Ariana refusing to talk to Sandoval after she left. Producers made sure to get what they wanted at the reunion instead. They had the cast watch the last five minutes of them talking negatively about Ariana together. Ariana tearfully responded to their accusations and talked to Sandoval. A producer addressed this decision in an interview.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Show Wanted "Visceral Impact" With Cast

Showrunner Alex Baskin addressed what power production does or doesn't have over the cast. "But we as producers are always saying we don’t force people to do things they don’t want to do," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And that’s what you saw. We cannot force group harmony, or even group interaction." However, the scenario they set up by withholding the final five minutes for the reunion did just that. The producer explained why they switched tactics this season.

"First of all, not every cast member has been watching the show," he said in reference to Ariana. "So I thought it was important to make sure they saw it. I also thought there would be a visceral impact if they had to experience it together on the stage. And that, if they all had to see it at once, that it was something they couldn’t talk about before they were there. So I thought everyone would be accountable for what they said."

Ariana appeared on Disrespectfully with Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan and they talked about how this moment felt. Katie called it "mean" and said it was only toward Ariana. "It felt very pointed toward me," Ariana said. "It felt like, 'Well, we have her trapped in this room now. So we didn't get what we wanted to get like some kind of tearful whatever the hell. We didn't get to break her down, IRL, in the moment. So we're gonna retaliate by doing that right now in a place where she's contractually obligated to be here.'" She stands behind, walking away, and said that was better than Sandoval crying through an apology. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Shows are all available to stream on Peacock. Watch on Peacock