The Big Picture Tom Sandoval faced consequences for his affair with Raquel Leviss on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, prompting a rift with Ariana Madix.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay gave Sandoval a second chance, leading to tension with Madix who walked away from him during the finale.

In response to backlash from fans, Kent says she's waiting for the third part of the reunion to speak her mind.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules picked up months after Scandoval. Tom Sandoval had to fend for himself since Rachel "Raquel" Leviss didn't return after their affair was revealed. He continued to live with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in the home they bought together as they figured out how to move forward through lawyers. She refused to talk to him directly although he did surprise her with confrontations throughout the season.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay started to give Sandoval a second chance after supporting Madix last season. The finale ended with Sandoval unexpectedly walking up to Madix. She walked away, told a producer Sandoval doesn't get access to her, and stopped filming. Kent ranted about Madix's decision and claimed she was holding her true feelings about her all season. A lot of fans made it clear they weren't happy with Kent, and she gave a short response to them.

Lala Kent Insults Angry Vanderpump Rules Fans

Image via Bravo

The reality star opened her podcast episode, "The One Where They Celebrate Scheana's Birthday In Vegas" by asking her fellow podcasters if anyone watched the finale. "Did they show my purge?" she asked them. They claimed they didn't watch the Bravo episode that reportedly kicked off Kent's new feud. "I'm not going to talk about it," she then said. "I'm not addressing any VPR news until the third part of the reunion, and it's gonna be very quick."

Kent said she didn't want to answer any questions about the end of the season. She wants to speak her mind unchallenged and move on from Season 11. "I never wanna discuss Season 11 again, and I hope by that time everyone gets their fucking rabies shots because they're foaming at the mouth," she said. "These fucking bitches in these streets on socials." They then switched to hot topics.

Kent teased her "purge" in previous interviews and claimed fans would have a different perspective on her siding with Sandoval. The rant was also part of the teaser for Season 11, so she was aware it would be included in the finale. Sandoval accused Kent of being "afraid" when she revealed she'd been biting her tongue all season about Madix. She then went on her rant that Madix thinks she's Beyoncé after the world rallied around her last season. Kent said it was "ridiculous" that Madix wasn't filming with the person she lived with and Shay agreed. Madix seemed unaware of Kent's true feelings and would get to address them at the reunion.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

