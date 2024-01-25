Get ready to unwind with a glass of Pinot Grigio! The beloved Bravo reality TV sensation Vanderpump Rules is returning for an equally exhilarating Season 11. Starring Lisa Jane Vanderpump, a.k.a. former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the show follows Lisa as she manages her chain of West Hollywood restaurants and bars: SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

But it’s not just the business aspect of it all Lisa’s interested in. Nestled within the dynamic group of staff members, the series captures the personal evolution of each cast member both within the confines of Sur and on the show itself. As Vanderpump Rules embarks on its decade-long run, Lisa’s close-knit circle, filled with moments of both joy and heartache, has blossomed into a cast of fully-fledged reality stars, each contributing their unique flair to the show.

Prepare for another season of laughter, tears, and the signature craziness that has made Vanderpump Rules a triumphant main staple of reality TV. Here’s everything we know so far about Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

When Is the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Premiere?

Catch the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 on Bravo, airing Tuesday, January 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For those who miss the broadcast, the show will be available for streaming on Peacock starting the following day.

Watch the Trailer for 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11

The much-anticipated trailer for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules grants viewers an exclusive glimpse into what lies ahead, primarily focusing on the aftermath of the jaw-dropping finale of Season 10. Long-time couple Tom Sandoval and Arianna Madix, who were in a relationship for nine years, have broken up. Their relationship officially came to an end, surrounded by swirling rumors of Sandoval’s alleged affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Against a backdrop of shattered friendships, intricate love triangles, and hidden secrets, the cast members of Vanderpump Rules navigate the challenges of a new and somewhat awkward group dynamic. Sides will be chosen, and it’s only a matter of time before Vanderpump steps in to patch things up. Promising emotional upheavals and unexpected twists, Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules ensures that the show’s devotees are in for a rollercoaster ride of drama and revelations.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11?

Lisa Vanderpump takes center stage as the go-to mentor, ally, and confidante of the group, trying to patch things up after what happened last season. With PUMP closing down in West Hollywood, Lisa shifts her energy into opening a new restaurant at Lake Tahoe and getting the ball rolling with more projects in Las Vegas.

Following the scandal that destroyed his romantic ties and caused a rift within the Vanderpump circle, Tom Sandoval is on a journey of self-improvement. But the situation gets a bit complicated since he and Ariana still live in the same house. Meanwhile, Tom’s ex Ariana Madix is also navigating the aftermath of the heartbreaking breakup and affair. But she’s more than willing to make the best out of her situation. Embarking on a journey of self-discovery, Tom Schwartz undergoes a shocking transformation by bleaching his hair, marking a fresh start to his life. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Katie Maloney is embracing the single life, exploring the world of dating one match at a time.

Marking their first wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies grapple with their relationship as they transition from the honeymoon stage to life with a toddler. Lala Kent goes through a challenging custody battle, working hard to be the best mom for her daughter, Ocean. James Kennedy gets even more confident thanks to his thriving DJ career and wishes to strengthen his friendships within the circle. A year into her introduction to the group, aspiring astrologer Ally Lewber discovers her place within the Vanderpump circle.

Among the familiar faces in the cast, viewers might notice the absence of a significant member. Following the whirlwind that went down in the previous season, Raquel Leviss won’t be making a return in Season 11 (and apparently, from reality TV altogether). Her decision comes six months after news surfaced about her involvement in a months-long affair with Sandoval.

What Is 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 About?

Check out the official Bravo description for Vanderpump Rules Season 11:

“Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” returns as the former SURvers attempt to pick up the pieces following a scandal that jolted the tight-knit friend group. With resentments, forgiveness and shifting alliances, they attempt to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships. Season 11 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.”

Anticipated changes are on the horizon for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Just months after the explosive Season 10 reunion showdown, former couple Sandoval and Madix were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR’s weekly See You Next Tuesday event. But it looks like Madix isn’t just focusing on navigating life post-breakup. Season 11 also sees the opening of Madix and Maloney’s new West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her.

With all the chaotic energy from Season 10, the upcoming season promises a moment of healing for the group members. Schwartz acknowledged that Season 10 had its share of intense moments, but he’s optimistic that Season 11 will be less demanding. Schwartz admitted to feeling disappointed with how he handled things last season. In retrospect, he regrets enduring so much pain and dwelling too much on worst-case scenarios.

Who Is Making 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11?

Vanderpump Rules is executive produced by Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Jen McClure-Metz, Natalie Neurauter, Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, Ken Todd, and the star of the show herself, Vanderpump. The show is produced by Evolution Media and airs on Bravo. The show’s popularity led to the development of two spin-offs, Vanderpump Rules After Show and Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. Filming for Season 11 commenced in late June, just weeks after the three-part finale of Season 10 concluded.