The Big Picture Vanderpump Rules fans rejoice at BravoCon as Season 11 release window is revealed and a dramatic teaser is unveiled, promising more scandal and tension among the cast.

The upcoming season will feature ex-couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix being forced to film together, causing friction and pushing a wedge between the cast members.

While the entire main cast is set to return, one notable absence will be Rachel Leviss, who is taking a break from the public eye to focus on her mental health after facing hate last year.

With BravoCon well underway, fans of the greatest network known to man have flocked to Las Vegas where they’re sitting in on panels, waiting in line for meet and greets, and fully taking advantage of other experiences centered around their favorite Bravo shows. For many, the last year can be summed up with one word - Scandoval. The Vanderpump Rules scandal that rocked the fandom (and the group of friends) to its core was all that anyone could talk about last spring. With the cast of the long-running show taking their seats alongside Andy Cohen to answer the audiences’ burning questions, fans at home also got a big reveal of their own as the Season 11 release window was revealed along with a teaser that’s oozing with drama.

As we now know, fans won’t need to wait much longer for the continuation of the affair heard ‘round the world as Vanderpump Rules heads into its second year of double digits in January. Of course, the trailer opens on a slowed-down version of the theme song, “Raise Your Glass” by Dena Deadly, because what would a foreboding clip be without a bit of slow-mo? In what appears to be a photo shoot from a previous season, Lisa Vanderpump takes front and center to hit her marks with ex-couple and now mortal enemies, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix to her side, cheesing it up with jokes and laughter.

Inviting viewers to “Get pumped to pick up the pieces,” glass shatters on the picture-perfect moment in a very dramatic fashion as only the celebrated team at Bravo could do. The first look shows lines being drawn in the sand - literally - as (DJ) James Kennedy toes out a side for Madix and Sandoval on a cast beach day. This season will be particularly juicy as the exes were forced to film together, further pushing a wedge between cast members. This is put on full display in the preview as Scheana Shay seems to be reconciling her broken friendship with Sandoval. But the juiciest moment? Well, despite seeing Sandoval scream in a moment that’s giving us Luis Ruelas energy, Madix makes the bizarre claim that her ex attempted to kill her dog. Don’t ask us for more elaboration, though, we’re just the messengers.

What Else Can We Expect in Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

Close

As of right now, it seems as though the entire main cast is set to return with Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz rejoining the previously mentioned members along with Shay’s hubby Brock Davies and Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber. One face that will be completely missing this time around is Rachel Leviss (the pasta-lover formerly known as Raquel), who was at the center of last year’s scandal. After facing a barrage of hate from not only the main group of pals but also the entire world, Leviss is taking a break from the public eye and working on her mental health.

With BravoCon rolling along all weekend, stay tuned for incoming information on all your favorite shows. Check out the teaser for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 below and get caught up on all the drama as all 10 seasons are now streaming on Peacock.

Watch Here