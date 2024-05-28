The Big Picture Lala and Ariana come to blows during Vanderpump Rules finale, with Lala upset about Ariana dictating the situation.

The Season 11 finale breaks the fourth wall, with cast members discussing the fact they are on a TV show, leaving the future of the show in doubt.

Bravo delayed filming on Season 12 following the Scandoval incident, with the finale part of the reunion airing on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

In a video exclusively revealed by People, Lala Kent and Ariana Madix finally come to blows following Ariana's decision to walk out of the party during the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale of the reality series. As quoted in the piece, Kent was clearly upset by the ordeal, saying, "I was livid that night. Livid. And I’m sorry if I hurt you, but I stand by what I said. And I probably didn’t say it the most eloquently, but this was days and days of me – Scheana [Shay] saw me – I was sobbing on a regular basis". He later adds, "It was difficult because I understood where Ariana was coming from, but I was like, why does she get to dictate how this goes down when I’ve never gotten to dictate?"

Lala's claims against Ariana are certainly fiery, especially considering how easy it is for her to bring up the Scandoval incident, something that is still understandably raw for Ariana. When given a chance to defend herself after claims by Lala that Ariana thinks she's "Beyoncé", Ariana says whilst fighting through tears:

"I don’t think I’m Beyoncé, I don’t think I’m God. Talking about sobbing on a regular basis — yeah, I don’t do it in front of Scheana, I do it on my own," she said. "And arguably, if you wanna talk in show terms, me walking away from that conversation was a lot more interesting than me sitting there and having it. Was that not a better ending to your season, to give you another season for another paycheck?"

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

The Season 11 Finale of 'Vanerpump Rules' Blew Minds by Breaking the Fourth Wall

After an excellent Season 11 saw tensions beginning to boil, the finale was always going to be explosive. However, fans could never have expected what was going to happen in the last ten minutes. With the stakes higher than ever, the cast, including the likes of Ariana, Lala, Scheana, and Tom, break the fourth wall and discuss the fact they are on a TV show. Although this was a widely-discussed moment that sent the Vanderpump fandom into meltdown, it does leave the show in a precarious position going forward.

This all comes following news that Bravo delayed filming on Season 12 to give the cast time to cool off following, above all else, the Scandoval incident, which was once again a hot topic of conversation in both the finale and the upcoming finale part of the reunion.

You can check out the final part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. All episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 are available to stream on Peacock.Watch on Peacock