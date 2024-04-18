The Big Picture Tom Schwartz expressed disappointment in himself and Tom Sandoval's actions, admitting to feeling disconnected from their behavior on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

The fallout from Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss impacted their bar, resulting in business suffering and bad reviews, causing stress for Schwartz and their employees.

Schwartz acknowledged his mishandling of situations on the show, indicating a possible desire for personal growth and change in future seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nearly a decade with her best friend and somehow many it all about how he was the victim. His biggest supporter was his friend, Tom Schwartz, and fans went into Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules hoping we'd see people holding Sandoval accountable. Instead, we got the exact opposite. Season 11 included people like Lala Kent turning to Sandoval's side and a series of people making misogynistic remarks towards Ariana Madix about the situation and, essentially, telling her to get over it. Schwartz though is apparently at least a little bit ashamed of himself.

Outside of Madix, Schwartz was probably the one who suffered the most from Sandoval having an affair with Rachel Leviss. Not only did Schwartz kiss Leviss on the show but he is also business partners with Sandoval and in the fall out, their bar "Schwartz and Sandy's" suffered business and bad reviews. Now, Schwartz went onto Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files to talk about his reaction to Season 11 and his own disappointment in himself and how he is acting.

“I watch it and there’s a complete disconnect,” he said. “I’m just like, ‘Tom, what are you doing buddy?’ … I’m very disappointed in what I see. Not to be like, Mr. Self-depricating, but when I watch it I’m just like, ‘Come on man, you’re better than that.’” Viall asked Schwartz about the show misrepresenting him and Schwartz talked about his own intelligence. “I think I come off as like, a loveable idiot.”

The Aftermath of Scandoval

Scandoval took over the world for an entire summer and after watching both Schwartz and Sandoval work on their bar together, that was the first place fans thought to attack given how Schwartz still supported Sandoval. For Schwartz, he felt bad for their employees. “There was at least one night where we had to shut down,” he said. “People [were] calling in and threatening crazy sh*t. … It turned into a f*cking fever dream.” Schwartz did also go on to say that watching Season 11 back, he didn't handle the Jo Wenberg situation well and it is oddly refreshing to hear Schwartz making sense about himself, even if it is a little too late.

Whether this means that Schwartz will change his ways for Season 12 (if renewed) and we will see him attempting to do the right thing remains to be seen from the restaurant owner.

