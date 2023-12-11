The Big Picture Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will feature the fallout from last year's shocking affair among the cast members.

Ariana Madix has experienced positive growth and opportunity since the betrayal, including landing a role in Chicago and finding love with Daniel Wai.

The new season premieres on January 30, with episodes airing weekly on Bravo and streaming available on Peacock.

The (almost) full cast is back in a teaser for Season 11 of Bravo’s fan-favorite series, Vanderpump Rules, and there’s more heartbreak, drama, and drunken arguments than ever as the group of servers-turned-reality-stars grapples with the fallout of last year’s Scandoval. The event that rocked the Bravo community unraveled as Ariana Madix discovered that her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been carrying on an affair with their fellow co-star, Rachel Leviss. Leviss isn’t in the picture for the upcoming season as she’s parted with the series, but the rest of the gang's all here in the new trailer released.

Drinks are flying and arguments are heating up as the cast comes together to pick up the pieces after their friend group was shattered by last year’s shocking affair. Madix is yards better than when fans last saw her torn to pieces over the betrayal by not only her ex-boyfriend but also of her close friend, Leviss. The last year has been one of positive growth and opportunity for Madix, who landed a spot on Dancing with the Stars and was recently announced to be taking on a role in the Broadway show, Chicago. She’s also found love with Daniel Wai, who appears in the teaser, leading us to believe that he’s allowed the cameras in on his life as well.

While we’re sure (we aren’t) that there will be more to this season than the fallout of Sandoval, the trailer spends a lot of time displaying Sandoval’s dating life and putting Scheana Shay on blast for rekindling her friendship with the man at the center of the drama. Of course, there are plenty of sightings of the show’s other cast members, including James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, Katie Maloney, and Lala Kent, the latter of whom sneaks in the perfect burn on Tom Schwartz following his midlife crisis decision to go bleach blonde. With one major bombshell secret coming to light that involves two of the other cast members, it looks like we have another juicy season upon us. Oh - and also Jax Taylor makes a special appearance. Could things get more unhinged?

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

When Does Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules Premiere?

Close

The next installment of Vanderpump Rules arrives on January 30, 2024 - giving fans plenty of time to start the year with a sober January before raising a glass with the crew at the end of the month. It’s expected that the show will air episodes weekly on Bravo, with next-day streaming available on Peacock. In the meantime, you can catch up with all the drama with seasons one through ten now streaming on the platform. The perfect way to round out your 2023, there’s truly nothing better than a Vanderpump rewatch.

Right now, Bravo has a multitude of shows running on Peacock with titles including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and The Real Housewives of Potomac available to feast your eyes on.

Watch On Peacock