Ariana Madix isn't sure when or if Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules is happening. During the show's explosive Season 10, fans learned that Tom Sandoval cheated on Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss. Dubbed "Scandoval," it was a ratings boom for the series. But that didn't necessarily carry over to Season 11. Filmed very quickly after the cheating scandal broke, fans found the season to be too much with Madix's "friends" telling her to get over the break-up that had just happened a few months prior. It resulted in Madix barely speaking to the cast, not even her close friend Scheana Shay. Now, Season 12 of the show is on hold and she's not sure when they'd start filming again.

Since the show, Madix has been busy hosting Love Island USA and starring on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Her busy schedule has, apparently, kept her from her friendships. While talking to E! News, Madix shared some insight into where her relationships are. She said she hasn't talked to Lala Kent and that she and Shay are just busy (but have only spoken once in a while. The outlet asked her if the show would return for Season 12, and she shared her thoughts. "I don’t know," Madix said. “I haven’t been in touch with Lala at all. Scheana and I talk every once in a while. I love to see her doing well, and I think she’s also in the same boat as me,” she added.

Katie Maloney Is the Only One Ariana Madix Regularly Speaks To

Madix went on to clarify that she no longer speaks to any of the cast. "I don’t talk to any of them. So you’d have to ask them,” she stated. That does exclude her business partner, Katie Maloney. But during Season 11, Madix had a falling out with Kent and Shay continually tried to be friends with both Madix and Sandoval despite Madix making her feelings clear.

While talking to E! News, she revealed that Maloney is who she speaks with the most, stating that they're focused on their restaurant. “I talk to Katie all the time. I don’t know how she feels,” Madix said. “We’ve just been focused on our business.” The two opened their sandwich show Something About Her after struggles with permits and an issue with their former head chef, Penny Davidi. She sued the two after stating that the two didn't honor her role as COO.

You can watch Madix on previous seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

