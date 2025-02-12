Lisa Vanderpump is spilling the tea on the new batch of SUR-vers. In November 2024, Bravo announced that after 11 seasons, Vanderpump Rules will undergo a cast overhaul ahead of Season 12. Lisa teased that she was confident that the “young little minxes” would not disappoint as she keeps a positive attitude amid the cast revamp.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly at the launch of Jason Felts’ book Hollywood Virgin on February 5, 2025, Lisa shared that there would be a lot of drama to look forward to when the cameras start rolling on Vanderpump Rules Season 12. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shed light on how things are bound to get complicated when one is running a restaurant in Hollywood with extremely attractive staff who often have big personalities. The reality TV star teased what viewers can expect from the highly anticipated season as follows:

“I am sure it’s gonna be very different with these young little minxes when they get to work, but we shall see.”

According to the official logline, the new season will feature a brand new group of “close-knit SUR-vers” who, like their predecessors, get embroiled in the complications of their interpersonal relationships. When prodded further about the upcoming season, Lisa said that she could only share insights once they started filming. However, the reality TV star said the new cast is filled with interesting characters, and SUR is the kind of place where they could shoot all year round, and things would still be just as entertaining.

Lisa Vanderpump Addresses ‘RHOBH’ Return Rumours