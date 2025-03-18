Vanderpump Rules fans were hit with a bombshell when it was revealed that Season 11 would be the final installment featuring the original cast. After a dramatic run filled with friendships, betrayals, and iconic moments, the show took a brief pause. But now, Bravo is gearing up to introduce a brand-new cast for the highly anticipated reboot, and filming is set to kick off soon.

While Bravo has yet to announce an official premiere date for the revamped Vanderpump Rules, reports indicate that production is slated to begin in early April. According to TMZ, the new cast finalized their contracts last week, and cameras will start rolling in just a few weeks. The upcoming season will feature a total of 14 cast members. Some will be full-time stars, while others will make part-time appearances. As in the original series, the new cast will work at Lisa Vanderpump's famous West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. Their personal lives, friendships, and inevitable feuds will take center stage, promising all the juicy drama that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Who's In The New Vanderpump Rules Cast?

Image via Bravo

Executive producer Alex Baskin shared insights into the reboot, emphasizing a return to the essence of what made Vanderpump Rules a hit in the first place. “It’s getting back to the foundational principles of the show,” Baskin said. “It’s a group of people who really work at the restaurant, are besties, live together, and are going through a really fun phase of their life together.” This nostalgic approach aims to recapture the magic of the early seasons, which focused on the young and ambitious restaurant staff navigating their careers and relationships. Although the reboot will introduce fresh faces, there is still a chance that original cast members could make appearances. Baskin has not ruled out the possibility of a Vanderpump Rules spinoff featuring some of the OG stars. However, for now, the focus remains on launching the second generation of SUR-vers.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to air on Bravo, with additional streaming details yet to be confirmed. As anticipation builds, fans will have to stay tuned for more updates on the official release date and further cast revelations.

One thing is for sure: with a new cast, new drama, and a fresh start at SUR, the rebooted Vanderpump Rules is poised to deliver another round of explosive entertainment. Older seasons of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Bravo TV.