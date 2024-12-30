Lisa Vanderpump brought fans into her restaurant with Vanderpump Rules and she is now opening up about casting for the reboot. The show, which fell apart after Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss, is getting a complete makeover and Vanderpump spoke with InTouch Weekly about the reboot and what fans can expect from the new cast. According to Vanderpump, the idea is to go back to the show's roots and find friends that fans will want to follow.

“We’re going back to the grassroots of where Vanderpump Rules started. I think when I say it kind of took on a different direction because we followed the characters, it was wonderful,” she told the outlet. She went on to say that issues with the cast were what really became the downfall of the original run of the show. “And I can’t minimize how successful it was and how much I love the cast. But I think it’s become almost too contentious between the group to really have some kind of natural cohesion.”

While she was hopeful that the show could continue with the old cast, Vanderpump says that she is happy with the story that they did tell with Vanderpump Rules. Vanderpump stated that she was going to keep in touch with the cast and remain close to them. Some moved to the Bravo series The Valley with the news. Four former Vanderpump Rules stars will join Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute on The Valley, including Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and her husband, Brock Davies.

Lisa Vanderpump Clarifies That the New Cast Isn't Just "Random People"

When it comes to casting the reboot, Vanderpump is aware that people will want to work at SUR now to try to get on the show because they know that they are casting. She says that people have to actually be qualified for the job in order to work there at all. “There’s many people that are going to want to work at SUR now. Now they know that we’re casting again. But everybody has to authentically work there and have to actually be, you know, qualified to do the job. Otherwise, it doesn’t work.”

She went on to clarify that she isn't looking for people who want to be reality stars. “We can’t just have people that want to be reality stars. But we have an existing group in there already that, you know, are young and forthright and have different opinions. And that’s always the fascinating thing to watch. What I like about this show is that it does have a nucleus.” Vanderpump also clarified that the show isn't random people being forced together. The original cast of Vanderpump Rules were all friends. “It’s just not random people, you know, that kind of meet up, and you think, ‘Well, if they don’t like each other, why are they together?’ But when you have a business that people have to be there, then they’re forced to kind of express their opinions.” You can see Lisa Vanderpump on Vanderpump Rules.

