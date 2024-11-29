Fans of Vanderpump Rules weren't that shocked to learn that the cast was not coming back for Season 12. After an explosive Season 10 where it was revealed that Tom Sandoval was cheating on Ariana Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss, fans were disappointed by Season 11. Filled with the rest of the cast telling Madix to get over it (when the season was filmed just a few months after the reveal), it ended up being a lackluster return for the show. Now, Bravo is starting fresh with a new batch of Vanderpump employees, yet to be announced.

Bravo did not explain their reasoning for the cast shake-up. It just seems as if a new batch of "SUR-vers" will take over the show. But according to an insider, who spoke with PEOPLE, the decision came down to the cast. At the end of Season 11, none of them were really speaking to each other and, in the break, Tom Schwartz and Sandoval's bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, announced that it was closing up. The only cast members who admitted to speaking to each other were Katie Maloney and Madix, who own a sandwich shop named Something About Her together.

The Source Claims the Cast Was Not Surprised

According to the insider, the entire cast was still "stuck in their feelings" after the downfall in Season 10 and on. “It was completely driven by creative,” the insider told the magazine. “There had been a long pause in production, and nothing had really changed among the cast since the reunion. Everyone was still stuck in their feelings and refusing to bend. The network felt there was no path forward with the group in that capacity … The group ties to SUR and [Lisa Vanderpump] was practically non-existent.”

The source went on to say that it just "didn't make sense" to continue on with the show with the current cast. “This is an attempt to recalibrate and bring the show back to the thing that made it such a success to begin with. It’s a fresh start, and the players they have are interested and motivated to participate. Fans will be happy with what they see. It’s going to feel like a return to form.” But this news apparently wasn't shocking to the current cast. “They’re understandably upset that it’s all coming to an end, but no one was necessarily surprised,” the source said.

This Doesn't Close the Door on The Rest of The Cast

Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay were all announced as new cast members in Season 2 of The Valley. But according to the source, this doesn't mean it is a closed door for the rest of the cast ever returning to the show. “The network isn’t closing the door on working with anyone in the future,” they said. “They will always explore opportunities to bring these stars back to their screens.” You can see the previous cast in older seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

