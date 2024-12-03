The reboot announcement for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules shouldn't be a surprise after the disjointed Season 11 that followed up on the "Scandoval" of it all. Ariana Madix was adamant about excluding Tom Sandoval from her life after his betrayal. Understandably, every forced scene where the producers and cast contrived to get the pair together on camera ended with Madix outraged and Sandoval limping away. Their relationship coming to its abrupt end also divided the once close-knit group of SUR graduates into different camps. There were those who sided with Madix's boundaries, which was basically just her best friend and business partner, Katie Maloney. And then, there was the rest of the cast, who wanted to work overtime to redeem Sandoval's reputation and keep the façade of their friendship alive for another season.

Once the producers announced they wanted to put the series on hiatus to allow the group some time to live their lives, it seemed clear that the original cast was in trouble. If Real Housewives of New Jersey has taught us anything, it is that a divided cast cannot entertain an audience. With Madix refusing to film with Sandoval, the producers seemingly reluctant to cut him from the series, and Lala Kent running around in interviews announcing that the cast are not truly friends with one another, it was clear that if a cancelation was not coming, then a reboot was imminent.

What remained uncertain was exactly how a reboot would be handled. Shifting the cast to the Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley seemed likely, as they have already been making guest appearances. Following Madix and Maloney on their sandwich shop adventure was an idea that made its rounds on the internet. But with Madix's busy Broadway schedule and Love Island USA commitments, it seems likely that her calendar is full for the upcoming year. It's clear the producers decided that a full reboot which takes the series back to its roots was the best possible choice. And that is exactly what Vanderpump Rules needs.

Season 12 Will Take the Series Back to Its Roots

Vanderpump Rules itself started as a spin-off from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tying into Lisa Vanderpump's world and the lives of the ladies in her cast. Scheana Shay came onto Vanderpump Rules as the "other woman," who had an affair with the husband of Vanderpump's RHOBH co-star, Brandi Glanville. Vanderpump artfully arranged a party on RHOBH with her SUR servers on site, so that Shay being present when Glanville was in attendance would start the scandalous conversation that carried onto the first season of Vanderpump Rules. Shay wasn't the only SUR server who started the season off with a scandal back in 2013. Series super-star Stassi Schroeder caught wind of a cheating scandal with her villainous boyfriend Jax Taylor. Their on-again-off-again relationship was the small center of chaos in the group throughout the first season, and led to more than one confrontation in the iconic SUR alley.

There has been no official cast announcement for Season 12, and it's likely Bravo will be keeping a tight lid on the secret until they are ready to promote the new season. What we do know is that the new group will once again consist of servers, hosts, and bartenders at Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurants, SUR and TomTom. The press release for the season promises to deliver "a new group of close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors." The series was seen as a lightning-in-a-bottle moment on reality TV when it first aired, as it was unique to have a friend group willing to be so authentic and messy on camera season after season. The network promises that the new group will continue the legacy of "drama, situationships, and frenemies" as the series kicks off a new era.

Reality TV Youngsters Have Been Delivering Lately