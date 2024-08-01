The Big Picture The scandal about Tom cheating on Ariana shocked fans, leading to cast tension and lawsuits.

Cast members became too famous for the show, potentially leading to its demise.

The show lost relatability as the cast no longer works at the restaurant, leading to forced interactions.

Bravo's arguably most popular show, Vanderpump Rules, has shown iconic, entertaining, and drama-filled episodes since it started in 2013. In the early seasons, this show was all about Lisa Vanderpump's employees working at her infamous West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. The show was fun, and certainly brought entertainment to each episode. Vanderpump Rules OG's Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder were all working in the restaurant business while also trying to live out their Hollywood dreams of becoming actors and models. The earlier seasons were filled with restaurant drama, hook-ups, cast trips, and drama, especially when Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz joined as full-time cast members.

Throughout the years, Vanderpump Rules has given its viewers some of the most iconic and memorable moments in Bravo's history. The scandal between Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, Tom and Katie's roller-coaster of a relationship, Lisa Vanderpump lecturing her staff left and right, all of Stassi's iconic quotes, Jax's one-liners, and so many more. In recent years, this show has taken a darker turn. The biggest reason is because of the scandal that shocked the world: Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend of 9 years, Ariana Madix. The recent seasons have been filled with cheating, lawsuits, and the cast not getting along with each other.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

'Vanderpump Rules' Went Downhill After Scandoval

This show always had scandals within the seasons, but the entire Vanderpump Rules fandom was shocked to learn when Tom cheated on Ariana with their cast mate, Rachel Leviss. Fans thought for sure that Tom and Ariana were going to be together forever, so to learn about the cheating during Season 10 was a shocker to all. After Scandoval came out, the cast was torn apart, even more than they already were. Ariana was heartbroken and angry, promising to never speak to Tom and Rachel ever again, and verbally wishing them the worst. Some of the cast, like Scheana, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, were friends with Tom and Ariana but felt like they had to pick sides, further tearing the cast apart.

Ariana Madix found out her longtime partner was not being faithful while being on his phone. She found an explicit video of Tom and Rachel on Facetime. Lawsuits have emerged because of this scandal. Rachel is suing Tom and Ariana for having possession of her video, and Tom had recently tried suing Ariana but decided not to go through with it. Ariana had made it pretty clear, especially during the Season 10 reunion, that she wanted nothing to do with them again. With half of this cast no longer on speaking terms, choosing sides, and even taking legal action, Vanderpump Rules may not be able to continue this way.

The Cast Is Too Famous Now

Although Vanderpump Rules has been such a beloved Bravo show for so many years, this cast may be too famous and wrapped up in their own gigs to continue. Ariana Madix has recently competed on Dancing With The Stars, has performed on Broadway, and just wrapped up being the host of Season 6 of Love Island: USA. Ariana seems to be moving on from Vanderpump Rules, especially with Tom Sandoval still being around. Lala Kent has expressed on her podcast, "Give Them Lala," that Vanderpump Rules no longer suits her. Lala has been a main cast member since Season 4 and is now vocalizing that she is not certain that she should return. James Kennedy, who fans have had a love/hate relationship with since first joining, has become a very successful DJ; always traveling and performing at different shows. The only two cast members who would not mind if the show continued are Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, arguably the two most hated in this show. If fan favorites decide not to return if Season 12 is renewed, the show might be doomed.

'Vanderpump Rules' Lost Relatability

Vanderpump Rules has had such a huge fandom for so long because of the beloved cast members and their big personalities that make such great TV. When this show first started in 2013, the cast was just a bunch of kids in their 20s trying to make a living, while also trying to chase their Hollywood dreams. This storyline was relatable for some of the fandom. A group of people working in the restaurant industry, just trying to make something more for themselves while also having fun outside of work within their group. The first few seasons showed that although this cast had drama within their group, they also had a lot of fun together. Whether that was at SUR during their shifts, having wine nights in their apartments, or traveling to Mexico and Las Vegas. Fans could relate to the first few seasons because it felt like the audience was watching real-life situations of people just trying to work while also having fun. Nowadays, in the most recent seasons, more than half the cast does not even work at SUR. The show has gone from working in a restaurant while maintaining a social life, to feeling forced to even be in the same room as each other.

Vanderpump Rules will always be voted one of Bravo's best reality shows. This show has given its viewers countless memories over the years, and such beloved reality stars. Lisa Vanderpump took this cast under her wing when they were young and impressionable, teaching them to chase their dreams while maintaining a steady career. Since 2013, this show has made its audience feel many different types of emotions. Happiness, sadness, anger, laughter, and much more. Which is what a reality show is supposed to do. Fans are supposed to feel some type of way while watching, and Vanderpump Rules gave the audience what they wanted. Nowadays, the show has become much darker, and all the fans have felt recently is anger. Anger for Ariana Madix, anger towards Tom and Rachel, and anger that the show does not feel like the same show they started to watch 11 years ago. Instead of continuing, maybe it would be better for Vanderpump Rules to end where it is before it gets worse.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

