Vanderpump Rules hit the global scale last season with the fall-out from #scandoval. Ariana Madix has since turned heartbreak into paydays, with endorsements from brands like Lay's, Duracell, Glad, Uber One, and Bloomingdale's. She was placed third on her season of Dancing With The Stars, the highest a Bravolebrity has placed competing so far. She has taken Broadway by storm as Roxie Hart in Chicago, selling out tickets in record-breaking numbers, causing the production's run to be extended. Ariana, Lisa Vanderpump, and Lala Kent even attended the White House Correspondents Dinner last year, solidifying their presence outside of reality television.

All of this global attention has also shone a spotlight on the series itself, taking fans back to its humble origins on the network as a more relatable reality TV alternative to the popular Real Housewives franchise, geared towards a younger demographic. When the series first started, with its focus on aspiring young servers and bartenders working at Lisa's Hollywood restaurant SUR, a new generation of reality celebrities was born. Younger audiences watched Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay, as a group of friends living their less-than-chic life in LA. They were more relatable for younger demographics, even if the cast was as equally outrageous as the Housewives. Since its origins, the series has grown along with the up-and-coming reality stars, following their gradual shift away from SUR as a day job to what their lives look like now as business owners, podcast and media producers, and entertainers. In honor of their humble origins, here is every season of Vanderpump Rules, ranked.

11 Season 11 - In Progress

The #Scandovol Fallout

Key moments: Tom Sandoval yells at Lisa in episode three when she suggests he humble himself to the group and accept accountability. Tom's assistant, Ann, continues to be the awkward go-between in the estranged relationship between Tom and Ariana as they continue to share their home amid the breakup. The rest of the friend group continues to choose sides in the relationship, with Tom's side looking empty of true friendships and filled with employees and "yes men." Schwartz and Lisa conspire to integrate Tom back into the group, despite much-deserved resistance from almost everyone. Scheana sits down with Tom for an iconic confrontation in the SUR alley where she labels him a narcissist.

The Pumptini for the season so far is the tease of new cast mate Tori Keeth, the pink-haired nanny that viewers know from the season eleven teaser trailer will eventually become entangled with ex-couple Katie and Schwartz. Anticipating this new plot line is getting viewers through the early episodes that are still dealing with the Scandoval fallout. The Vegas Hangover is Sandoval refusing to accept consequences for his actions and the new boundaries in the group. Tom's inability to acknowledge his wrongdoing authentically is getting old. It is clear to seemingly everyone but him that he lacks remorse, and even the ability to accept consequences or boundaries, especially coming from any of the women in his life. Episode three even emphasizes this trait in his "apology" conversation with Lisa.

10 Season 5

A Woodsy Wedding

Key moments: Lala and DJ James Kennedy repeatedly take heat for body-shaming other cast members. The season shows the demise of Scheana's relationship with her husband Mike Shay over his pill addiction and unemployment. The Bubba's woodsy wedding is featured, although rumors about Schwartz making out with another woman almost derail the relationship. The usually flamboyant and exuberant Gay Pride celebration that the SUR crew participates in each year was overshadowed this season by the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Lala departs the show amid her secret relationship and feeling isolated from the other women in the group.

The Pumptini of the season is Jax and James' sudden friendship that developed at the reunion after a season of feuding. James' comedic performance had Jax in stitches multiple times, and the rest of the cast couldn't help but notice how well the pair were suddenly getting along. James even comments as everyone is laughing over his antics: "How is Jax my best friend today?" The Vegas Hangover for the season was all the couples' arguments throughout the season, especially featured during the joint bachelor/bachelorette cast trip in New Orleans.

9 Season 8

Honey We're Home In The Valley

Key moments: Ariana and Tom, Katie and Schwartz, Brittany and Jax all move into homes in the same neighborhood in the Valley. Tom and Jax feud. The once close friendship between the "Witches of WeHo," Stassi, Kristen, and Katie, is fractured. Ariana gets real about her mental health concerns. New cast are introduced: Tom Tom manager Max Boyens, and newbies at SUR Dayna Kathan, Charli Burnett, Brett Caprioni, and Danica Dow. At the end of the season, Scheana introduced her new Australian beau, Brock Davies. James, on his sober journey, gets a chance at redemption by playing a set at Tom Tom for Pride. However, his volatile temper causes Rachel to provide him with an ultimatum: either he gets sober, or she is done with their relationship. Viewers also watch Beau Clark plan an endearingly appropriate cemetery proposal for girlfriend turned fiancé, Stassi. The season also features Jax and Brittany planning their wedding and their eventual walk down the aisle in a castle in Kentucky. This was also the season that the COVID pandemic started, with the filming of the reunion being affected as the cast had to take on their own glam and recording set-ups so that they could all be virtually together to discuss the season.

The Pumptini of the season was seeing Stassi tap back into her mean-girl roots to take down Tom Sandoval's out-of-control ego when she held her book launch at Tom Tom. This confrontation exposes not only Tom's inability to take criticism from anyone, but also his especially volatile reactions when the women in his life attempt to hold him in any way accountable. The Vegas Hangover is the cast shake-up after the reunion aired. Long-term cast members Stassi and Kristen were not asked to return after it was exposed they had called the police to bully co-worker Faith Stowers in a racial profiling incident. Brittany and Jax also did not return after facing backlash for their past racially insensitive actions and attitudes. Max and Brett were also fired for inappropriate social media posts from their past. Dayna decided to move on to other endeavors during the cast shake-up. Danica also chose not to return, amid legal troubles with her ex-boyfriend and one-time SUR employee Brett Willis. Of the new cast, only Charli made the cut to return for another season, but she still struggles to integrate into the group in season nine.

8 Season 9

New Bar, Old Problems

Key moments: Season nine shows the origins of the Toms' new bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, plus all the trouble that comes with it. The slow demise of Katie and Schwartz's marriage is also featured. Katie and Ariana start to plan their sandwich shop, Something About Her. Sandoval helps James to plan an outrageous Coachella-themed surprise engagement for "Raquel" (aka Rachel), cleverly titled "Rachella." Brock attempts to piggyback a proposal to Scheana on to James' and Rachel's engagement party. James' journey to sobriety is featured this season, and he popularizes the term "California sober." Lala had not been paying attention to the red flags in her relationship as she revealed at the reunion that Randall Emmett had been cheating on her and had recently been exposed as one of "those" producers in Hollywood embroiled in the #metoo movement.

The Pumptini of the season is the death of Pickleball. With Randall no longer involved in the show, viewers are no longer exposed to the cast halfheartedly participating in the fad sport. The Vegas Hangover of the season is the end of James and Rachel's relationship, which they announced during the reunion. James' vulnerability about the role his drinking and temper played in Rachel's need to leave the relationship is heartbreaking to see. When he tearfully explained how he lost the belief about them being each other's soulmates, and he would rather end the relationship than eventually face divorce, it is very raw. Viewers who know what's to come in season ten can cringe at viewing Andy sing Rachel's praises as she claims to have a lifelong dream to "help kids with disabilities." Viewers now know that rather than pursuing this "pageant perfect" version of her future career, Rachel decides to stay on the reality series and secretly pursue her close friend's boyfriend, as they carry on an affair under Ariana's nose instead.

7 Season 3

Has Anyone Seen Stassi?

Key moments: With Stassi at odds with almost the entire cast, her scenes this season come across as filler. Stassi ghosts Jax while filming, tired of being linked to him as a storyline season after season. This foreshadows Ariana's ghosting Tom in season eleven, although in season three, the group seems less bothered by Stassi's choice not to film with her ex. James and Kristen's relationship is rocky for most of the season. James' strength is confessionals, his sarcastic and quick-witted humor colors much of the season, as they so often do. Scheana's wedding to Mike Shay is featured. Katie and Stassi's relationship dynamics shift, as Stassi's imperious demands start to fall on deaf ears. Scheana participates in the "revenge porn" scandal by viewing a video of Stassi that her ex-boyfriend Brett was attempting to shop around.

The Pumptini of the season is Detective Kristen exposing Sandoval over the "Miami girl" scandal. Andy questions Ariana at the reunion about why she would have such complete faith in Tom. He asks her if it would be impossible for her to think Tom may have cheated on her, and Ariana acknowledges that while "nothing is impossible," she claims that she doesn't feel that it applies in this situation. Her complete faith in Tom this early in the relationship provides a perfect explanation for those still wondering why Tom cheating on her so many years later with her close friend is truly such a big deal, even amid a cast filled with men who cheat on their spouses. The Vegas Hangover of the season is Kristen and James' volatile confrontation at Scheana's wedding. James' was obnoxious and loud and invading Kristen's personal space, and Kristen hit him in the face twice. The cast has occasionally shown disrespect for each other's personal space over the years. Over time, such physical altercations have been featured less and less, as it is an obviously "bad look" not only for the cast, but for Bravo as a network overall.

6 Season 4

Give Them Lala!

Key moments: Lala makes her first appearance at SUR as the aspiring actress steps into the host position. She almost immediately abandons it when a "modeling job" in the form of a party on a private jet to Italy entices her to lie to Lisa about her whereabouts during her scheduled shift. James and Kristen's tumultuous relationship continues, although James' pursuit of Lala eventually puts an end to their chapter together. Lala and James kick off their music collaborations, while Lala keeps James at a coy arm's length. A humbled Stassi initiates efforts to get back into the group after returning from New York. The cast trip to Hawaii is eventful, especially for Jax and his new girlfriend Brittany. Jax steals a pair of sunglasses, and gifts them to Brittany, and she happily posts photos of herself wearing them on social media. Then Jax is arrested for the incident, and the group has to scramble to help him find his way out of the situation. Tom abandons Ariana on her 30th birthday to go on a boys' trip to Las Vegas, despite her expressing how sad she had been feeling about her father's absence after his passing.

The Pumptini of the season is Tom Schwartz's surprise proposal. Tom is not often shown putting effort into his relationship with Katie, but when he does go to the trouble of planning something, he is capable of being truly romantic. The proposal is a very sweet moment for the Bubbas. The Vegas Hangover for the season is Scheana's betrayal of Ariana's trust and friendship. Ariana is loyal, sometimes to a fault, and she expects her friends to be the same. So, when Scheana texts Ariana's mom behind her back regarding Ariana's relationship with Tom, it seems to have permanently fractured the closeness the two women once had. Ariana eventually forgives Scheana, but the pair never seem to regain the same level of intimacy in their friendship. Although time would prove Scheana's observation that Tom "will always look out for himself" to be more accurate than not, it was certainly an overreach within the friendship.

5 Season 7

It's All About Beau

Key moments: Beau's wholesome energy balancing out Stassi's "dark passenger" has created the strongest bond between partners that has been featured on the show. The couple working through Stassi's anger and fear of betrayal together feels like a moment of growth not only for them but also for the group. This season also features Jax and Brittany's engagement; seeing Brittany's dream fulfilled is touching, despite Jax's colored history. The Toms settle in as co-owners of Lisa's new restaurant, Tom Tom. James is burning bridges, refusing to acknowledge the problematic behavior he exhibits when drinking. Stassi and Ariana have finally united their HBIC energy, and their joint birthday this season is a memorable affair. "Crazy Kristen" returns when the women take a trip to wine country in Solvang, California. Rachel attempts to go toe-to-toe with Lala, only to find out she is no match for the "pit bull" energy her costar exhibits in confrontation. Lala takes heat for not showing the whole truth about her relationship with Randall on camera when the rest of the cast feels they have to share more.

The Pumptini of the season is the opening of Tom Tom. The effort that Sandoval puts into the aesthetic of a party is a window into the superficial way he portrays his life on camera. The way he controls every aspect of a celebration reflects the level of control he endeavors to exert over the narrative he wants to portray in his life. However, before the sinister side of Tom's behavior being exposed by #scandoval, the way he shows up with the motorcycle and a side-car, the matching outfits, and the way Schwartz feels completely love-bombed, it all does have an endearing quality. The Vegas Hangover of the season is Sandoval exposing Ariana and Lala "hooking up" in the back of the car while Lala "ate her cookie." Ariana is a relatively private person for a reality star, and was annoyed with her partner for sharing details about her sexuality on camera for clout.

4 Season 6

"Rawt In Hell" Jax!

Key moments: At Scheana's Masquerade-themed birthday party, she introduces her new boyfriend Rob Parks-Valletta. She has only recently divorced from her ex-husband Mike Shay, and is already talking about getting remarried in her first talking head interview of the season. At Scheana's birthday, a rumor also circulates about Jax cheating on Brittany. Lala plans a return to SUR and the friend group after leaving abruptly in season five. The crossover event episodes that launched the Bravo series Summer House air this season. James initiates his signature DJ night at SUR, "See You Next Tuesday." This season also features Tom and Ariana's intimacy issues.

The Pumptini of the season is Stassi leaving her relationship with Patrick Meagher after the cringe-worthy moment when he hit on Lisa Vanderpump by commenting on her backside during the finale. Stassi moving on to her relationship with Beau might even be the Pumptini of the series. The Vegas Hangover of the season is James and Lala's brutal argument about Rachel, resulting in the insanely quotable yet entirely nonsensical catchphrase of the season: "It's not about the pasta!"

3 Season 2

A Tattoo Too Far...

Key moments: As season two is early in the series' run, Lisa is still happy to set up cross-over moments between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by having her staff wait on her wealthy friends. Kyle Richards hosts a cocktail event with Brandi Glanville in attendance, while Lisa is well aware that Scheana and Brandi have their unfortunate history of a shared taste in men. Scheana being the "homewrecker" in Brandi's marriage was her initial storyline during the first two seasons until her rapid-fire romances season after season became the focus of the later years. To win Stassi back, Jax makes the ill-advised decision to get a tattoo of her signature on his arm. Sherlock Stassi investigates an intuition she has that Kristen recently slept with Jax, during a time when he was still trying to win Stassi back, and Kristen was still dating Sandoval. When Stassi finally confronts Kristen about her betrayal, the result is the slap heard round the Bravoverse. In the finale, Sandoval also punches Jax in the face. The young cast lack emotional regulation skills and media training at this point in their reality TV careers. Such physicality would likely not be tolerated on the network today, or at least the pair would have to go on an impressive apology PR campaign afterward if it did. The reunion once again shows how comfortable Sandoval is yelling at Stassi and the other women in the cast.

The Pumptini of the season is Stassi uses her powers of manipulation over Jax to expose Sandoval's lie about never hooking up with Ariana in Vegas. Her grand plan to seduce Jax by swimming up to him in the nude and grilling him one more time about the topic works laughably well, as Jax immediately confirms he knows that Tom lied. The Vegas Hangover of the season is the way that Ariana covers up for Sandoval's lies about their relationship timeline during his break-up with Kristen. It is an unfortunate pattern that repeats itself when he moves on to pursue a relationship with Rachel while still living with Ariana in their shared home during season ten. Tom employs the same gas-lighting techniques in season two with Kristen that he later uses on Ariana, blaming his cheating on their intimacy issues. It would seem that Sandoval still does not understand that it is advisable to break up with one woman before initiating a relationship with another.

2 Season 10

The Scandoval Of It All

Key moments: The season of #scandoval almost tops the list! The level of betrayal that Sandoval brings into the friend group is still affecting the cast to this day. His plan to use his affair with Rachel to blow up his relationship with Ariana backfires spectacularly. His betrayal of Ariana's trust strikes a cord not only across America, but across the globe. The shock of the scandal almost overshadows the initial shock that viewers feel learning that Tom Schwartz and Katie have filed for divorce. Before the group learning about her participation in the affair with Sandoval, Rachel has some pretty hilarious moments this season. When it is implied that she is a homewrecker for contemplating a kiss with Schwartz, she brutally comments in her bambi-eyed way that "there is no home left to wreck." Her response to Lala saying that she would not trust her man around Rachel when she is drinking truly gagged the other women listening: "I mean like, thank God you don't have a man to have around." This moment came before her affair with Sandoval being exposed, and Katie is already joking that people need to "hide their boyfriend" around Rachel. James' new girlfriend, fan-favorite Ally Lewber, is introduced.

The Pumptini of the season is Katie refusing to be kicked out of Scheana's destination wedding after falling out with the bride. Her attendance from the balcony of her hotel room with Kristina Kelly also providing colored commentary is a light-hearted comedic relief moment in a season that gets quite dark. The Vegas Hangover was Sandoval's transparent spin campaign throughout the season where he plants seeds about how bad he is feeling in his relationship with Ariana. His tactics expose how manipulative he is, and the way he uses his friendship with Schwartz to spread the PR campaign narrative he wants to be portrayed on camera.

1 Season 1

Where It All Started

Key moments: There is no beating the scintillating first season of Vanderpump Rules. Scheana and Stassi feuding as the newbie homewrecker versus the reigning queen bee at SUR is classic reality TV. Same with Stassi's outrageous on-again-off-again relationship with Jax. When the cast trip to Las Vegas for Stassi's birthday doesn't go her way, viewers see the first hint that the supposed descendant of a Swedish princess has a "dark passenger." Season one also introduces us to Scheana's unique pop vocal style as a "brunette Britney type." And the sexy SUR photo shoot tradition begins.

The Pumptini of season one is Stassi chugging Jax's expensive bottle of champagne he had been saving as revenge for him cheating on her. When Frank exposes the rumor that Jax got a girl pregnant in Las Vegas, the 2002 Cristal is suddenly up for grabs. As Stassi puts it: "Drinking Jax's Cristal was a statement. And I think I made my statement clear." The Vegas Hangover of the season is Jax using Laura-Leigh to make Stassi jealous, despite her history of addiction and being in a vulnerable state. As Lisa summed up the situation: "She's a fragile girl. And he started messing with her to pay back [Stassi], and I did not like that." As a result of this tactic, Stassi went into full Regina George mean-girl mode, sending eviscerating text messages to Laura-Leigh to further attack her self-esteem. Then Jax chose to dump Laura-Leigh right after attending her recovery meeting with her. Classic Jax.

Every season of Vanderpump Rules is riveting reality TV. New episodes of season eleven air Tuesdays on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons streaming on Peacock.