If you thought that last week’s awkward hug at the reunion finale would be the last you’d be seeing of the Season 10 gang of Vanderpump Rules, we’re here to remind you that it’s not! As it is for every The Real Housewives franchise or previous seasons of Vanderpump, a “Secrets Revealed” episode will air tonight. In most cases, this is just one final hurrah for the editing team to toss in any other juicy bits that didn’t make it into the season, but this installment will be different for one major reason - Scandoval. Promising to deliver an eyebrow-raising experience, Bravo has released a teaser for the episode which will air tonight.

The preview in question takes audiences back to earlier in the season following the girls’ trip to Las Vegas. Eating sandwiches while chatting with ex-couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss tells the group about the drama that went down between her and the rest of the crew - specifically Lala Kent. For a quick refresher, there was a moment of tension between Kent and Leviss during their visit to Sin City as they both had their eye on the same man. Kent gave Leviss the go-ahead, but an ominous exchange of words between the two would later put an eerie bit of foreshadowing on the ongoing affair between Leviss and Sandoval. While Leviss tells her story, it’s impossible to not see Sandoval’s jealous glare at the woman who he was, at this point, engaged in an affair with.

The girls’ trip episode was one of the first to air following the shocking revelation of Scandoval, with the words exchanged between Leviss and the rest of the group seemingly staged with what we had found out. As the season marched on, the jaw-dropping moments only piled on further with both Leviss and Sandoval being very flippant about their months-long affair. The “truth” or what we’re told to believe is the truth, came out during the final moments of last week’s reunion when, during a one-on-one, Leviss admitted that it wasn’t just a one-time thing, something that the couple had vehemently stuck to during the reunion.

What’s Next for Vanderpump Rules?

Good question. After hitting some low viewership numbers over the last few years, Season 10 undoubtedly put the reality show back on the map, even drawing in a brand-new audience as Scandoval held the attention of the globe. Filming typically starts during the summer, so Season 11 should be underway soon but as of right now, there’s no news as to who’s signed contracts and will be returning. In the meantime, shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Orange County are dropping one episode a week with the return of The Real Housewives of New York coming in July.

