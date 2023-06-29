While the drama from Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules may be over, the repercussions of Scandoval are leaving a permanent mark on not only the longtime friend group, but also on Bravo. According to Deadline, the excessive viewership that the show saw over its latest season has led the network to move forward with a spin-off series that will feature a handful of ex-cast members. The initial whisperings are that Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute will all be a part of the off-shoot which will focus on their lives away from the hustle and bustle of West Hollywood, moving the action to the suburban community of The Valley.

Back in 2020, Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute were all fired from the beloved reality show alongside their fellow cast mate, Stassi Schroeder. The four were axed from the series following troubling claims from another ex-cast member and the unearthing of some offensive tweets. The latest season of Vanderpump Rules saw each member of the trio come back in one way or another with Doute appearing in an episode to console her friend, Ariana Madix, after learning about the ongoing affair between her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, and the couple’s close friend, Raquel Leviss. Although they didn’t appear in front of the cameras, Taylor and Cartwright hosted a three-episode watch-along party.

Since her time on the Bravo series, Doute has found love again with her boyfriend Luke Broderick leading the couple to debut their podcast, Sex, Love…and What Else Matters in 2022. Along with the Vanderpump Rules spin-off, she’ll also appear in Amazon Freevee’s reality series, The GOAT. Her guest appearance in the midst of Scandoval was a major one as she previously dated Sandoval only for him to cheat on her and move on quickly with Madix. At the time, Doute was painted to look like the bad guy, but after the events of the last few months have unfolded, she’s been cast in a different light. Following their time on the Bravo smash-hit, Taylor and Cartwright, moved their life to the suburbs where the married couple welcomed their first child, Cruz, in April 2021.

What’s a 'Scandoval?'

Image via Bravo

In case you’ve made it this far into an article about Vanderpump Rules, but you don’t know what Scandoval is, we’ll try to break it down for you. Madix and Sandoval were one of the longest-running couples on the show when word hit back in March that the latter had been having a months-long affair with their close friend and cast-mate Leviss. From there, all hell broke loose and cameras scrambled to pick up the aftermath. A three-part reunion recently aired as well as the annual “Secrets Revealed” episode, both of which gave even more depth to the shocking infidelity. With filming now underway for the show’s eleventh season, it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out for the once close-knit group of friends.

As of right now, no title or release window for the spin-off has been announced but stay tuned to Collider for more information.