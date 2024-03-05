The Big Picture Madrigal won't return to Vanderpump Rules due to pay discrepancies.

He felt used by the show, especially during scenes with Leviss while she was involved with Sandoval.

None of the main cast work at SUR anymore, so it makes sense why Madrigal won't be returning.

Peter Madrigal was part of Vanderpump Rules as a friend of the main cast and the manager of SUR. Now, he won't be returning to the reality series for a very good reason: They wanted film for free. Madrigal, who in Season 10 went on a date with Rachel Leviss, despite the fact that she was having an affair with Tom Sandoval, feels as if he was being used by the show and being asked to work for free was the last straw.

While guesting on the Bravo & Blaze podcast hosted by Jenny Blaze, Blaze asked Madrigal to clarify why he wasn't coming back to the show. She asked if it was by choice or a decision by Bravo. “No, it wasn’t by my choice,” he responded. “I mean, I guess it was by my choice in a sense. So, basically, my choice was to come back to the show for free. Or not do it. That’s basically what happened. So I’ve been getting paid on the show since the inception of the show. And then they asked me to do it for free.” When Blaze tried to clarify, asking if they explicitly said "free," Madrigal responded by saying “No they didn’t say for free. But they didn’t have any payment for me in the budget."

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Peter Madrigal Refused to Be Used on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Image via Bravo

Madrigal will not be making an appearance in Season 11 of the show, which is currently airing. His absence does make sense as none of the main cast works at SUR anymore and filming with Madrigal would very much be something that would be part of his friendship with the cast. Which does tie into something else Madrigal talked about that happened during filming Season 10.

In Season 10, Madrigal was going on a date with Leviss and had decided to pursue her. He now believes he was being used just for scenes with Rachel Leviss, given the fact that she was already very much in a relationship with Sandoval. The same thing did happen with Leviss' fling with Tom Schwartz, but it seems as if Madrigal is the only one of the two to take offense to the situation.

