Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is setting the record straight about her daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies’ half-sister’s rumored name. The reality star and her husband Brock Davies welcomed their first child in April 2021. The couple announced Shay’s pregnancy a few months after officially confirming their relationship. After they revealed their firstborn’s name, there has been a lot of speculation about Davies’ other daughter from his previous marriage being named Winter Sky.

In an episode of her podcast Scheananigans, Shay confirmed that while Davies’ first daughter’s name is Winter, her middle name is definitely not Sky. The reality star clarified that the rumor was made up by someone online and it’s been circulating all over the internet since then. Shay added that it wasn’t up to her to reveal the child’s middle name but she did confirm that it didn’t have anything to do with the four seasons.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 9, Davies revealed that he was previously married back when he lived in New Zealand before moving to the United States. He also went on to reveal that he has two kids from his first marriage. But, after going through a difficult divorce, Davies hasn’t seen the children in a long time. So, naturally, when he welcomed his first child with Shay and named her Summer Moon, fans wondered whether he gave both his daughter's complementary names.

Davies Has Been Pretty Candid About His Strained Relationship With His First Two Children

Before meeting Shay and moving to the U.S. to pursue a sports career, Davies was originally raised on a dairy farm in Australia. He joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 9 and right from the start, Davies has been pretty candid about his past. In a 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star revealed that his ex-wife is married. In the interview, he also mentioned that his children “have a great step-dad and that’s their family.”

After visiting Australia with his wife and daughter over the holidays in 2023, Davies revealed why he didn't see his other children on Scheananigans. He admitted that his kids haven't expressed an interest in meeting with him and he respects their wishes. However, the reality husband, Davies, did say that he’s “working on a healthier relationship, or a better relationship, with the kids’ mom and their stepdad.” Davies continued to add that his goal right now is to keep showing up for all of his kids and be the dad they need him to be.

The reality star and athlete talked about how he didn't want to overwhelm any of his kids. However, Davies ended the conversation on a hopeful note, saying that he truly believes time and effort will help mend his broken relationship with his children. “They have a loving dad, a loving half-sister, and a beautiful family,” concluded Davies, saying that he understands if meeting him isn’t a priority for his elder two at the moment.

