The Big Picture Stassi reflects on past mean girl behavior on Vanderpump Rules and acknowledges changing post-show.

Stassi discusses a drunken fight with a friend in Australia due to jealousy over compliments.

Stassi transitions from an unfiltered personality to a more toned-down version of the post-Vanderpump Rules.

Known to be one of the most iconic reality TV stars, Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder spoke out in a recent episode of her podcast about a drunken fight she and her longtime friend Kristina Kelly had years ago in Australia. During her time on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi was known to be the queen bee of the show, and many of the female cast members would constantly get into arguments with her because she was proud to be known as the main mean girl. Even though her attitude may not have been the best, viewers would still tune in every week to watch the chaos she created.

Recently, she spoke out about how, after leaving the show, she changed from the person she used to be on the show and stated how she felt she was seen as a character and not a real person. Now audiences will be excited to see the new and improved Stassi as she is slated to return to reality TV with her show and will be introduced on Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa with Lisa Vanderpump.

Stassi Reflects on Her Past

Image via Peacock

In a recent episode of her podcast, Stassi, she had her longtime friend talk about their friendship and, specifically, a fight in which Kristina had seen a side of Stassi that she'd never experienced. During a trip they took to Australia, Kristina recalls having been day drinking throughout the whole time and a guy coming up to the both of them to compliment her and tell her she resembled the actress Grace Kelly. Something that could have been taken as a light moment quickly took a turn as Stassi did not appreciate not being complimented herself.

Stassi said that at the moment, she said, "If anyone resembles Grace Kelly, it's me. He was like obsessing over her," in which she acknowledged that she was jealous of the comment not going towards her since she has similar features as the actress. Kristina also recalled how Stassi was making that moment all about herself, and she even made her friend cry because of how heated everything was getting. Stassi apologized after seeing she had made her cry. She is someone with a very unfiltered personality, and it is something that has attracted viewers to love her even more. Still, she says that as she has gotten older, the unfiltered personality everyone loved has had to be toned down. She explained to Kristin Cavallari on her podcast how she had become a character because everyone expected her to be unfiltered, and it felt like she was "disappointing people by not being as unfiltered."

With this new and improved Stassi, viewers are getting more excited to see what she will be like now that she will be on a show again with her old boss, Lisa Vanderpump. Remember, "She's the devil, and don't you forget it."

Vanderpump Rules is now streaming on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock