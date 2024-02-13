The Big Picture Tom Sandoval admits to learning from his affair but struggles to articulate what exactly he has learned.

Sandoval vows to never cheat in a nine-year relationship again, specifically referring to having an affair.

Schwartz reveals that fans have confided in him about similar situations and the importance of seeking couples therapy instead of cheating.

Could Tom Sandoval redeem himself after his affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss? Time will tell, but one step to that would be for him to learn from the situation. Season 11 of the reality series picked up with the cast reeling from Ariana Madix's discovery of the affair months later. She still shares a home with Sandoval, and only talks to him through his assistant. Sandoval was missing because he was away filming another show.

Sandoval and Tom Schwartz did an interview that put him in the hot seat about the fallout from his affair. Despite it being months since the last season aired, and the public turning on him in the aftermath, Sandoval appears in the clouds about the ordeal. He's been painted as the villain and it doesn't appear that narrative will change anytime soon.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Tom Sandoval Says He Scandoval Taught Him Not to Cheat...Sort Of

Sandoval opened up about his messy breakup on the show and agreed to talk to Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files. Viall told Sandoval that he could learn from the situation in the episode. "I've learned so much," the Vanderpump Rules cast member replied. The podcast host asked him to explain what he learned. "To take a page out of Katie's book, like with Schwartz, like Ariana was [...] she was like, 'I don't know what my life would be without you,'" he started. But then he trailed off and said, "I don't know, man. I don't know, dude. I'm just trying to be a better person. I swear to God. I really am. Like I don't know what to say."

Related Meet the Nanny Caught In a Love Triangle On 'Vanderpump Rules' The season teaser trailer shows a mysterious pink haired vixen hot for both Bubbas. Meet the newbie on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

He asked what he learned multiple times. "To not ever do that again," he answered. "To not ever be in a nine-year f--king relationship and end it that way. To never cheat that way, like dude I'm never going to do that." Viall asked what he meant by "cheat that way." Sandoval answered, "have an affair." Viall talked about the importance of identifying the trigger that led to cheating to recognize it if it ever comes up again. "It's really hard for me to speak about this with Ariana because I don't wanna dishonor her," Sandoval claimed. "But there are a lot of things that was going on with our relationship that I don't wanna talk about."

Schwartz talked a lot about the backlash they received as business partners after the scandal. But he said there was one positive thing fans told him. "They confided that they were in a similar situation because of, last time I'll ever say the word, Scandoval," he said. "They had like an awakening, and they're like, 'I need--we need to seek couple's therapy. Sit down, have that conversation we've been dreading, and finally end it. Find a way to make it work. Deal with it in a healthy, productive, constructive way as opposed to having an affair.'" He said hundreds of people told him this. Chances are we'll be hearing more about what Sandoval did or did not learn in season 11's episodes.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays 8 P.M. ET on Bravo. Next day replays are available for streaming on Peacock. Watch on Peacock