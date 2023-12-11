The Big Picture Sandoval admits to cheating on Ariana because he was so in love with her, claiming love made him do "stupid things."

He explains that he delayed telling Ariana about the affair to avoid hurting her, admitting it was shortsighted.

Despite Ariana's success and moving on with her life, Sandoval continues to publicly discuss their cheating scandal whenever she achieves something positive.

Tom Sandoval says he made a mistake by having an affair on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The Vanderpump Rules star sat down with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge to talk about all the secrets in his life for the Two Ts in a Pod podcast. He admits to being in love with Rachel Leviss, and says their affair was more than just a one-time hookup. “You get lost in your emotions. Love makes you do really stupid things,” he reasoned. “[You] throw logic out the window. And that’s exactly what happened."

He further explained that the history he shared with Ariana made it difficult to simply end their relationship. "When you’re in the public eye, it’s not so simple. You have to plan. You have to make moves. We also were part of a business. Also, I’d never been in a relationship this long. This intense. We came up together. We bought a house together. Started a business together… I know this sounds crazy, but I love Ariana,” he promises.

According to Tom, the affair went on for so long because his love for Ariana was too strong, and he didn't want to hurt her. “Delaying telling her was also delaying hurting her. I know that’s so shortsighted, but that’s part of it,” he said. The affair lasted for seven months. He and Ariana remain in the same house, but have little communication.

Ariana Madix Is Thriving Post-Scandovol

While Ariana was devastated by Tom's affair with her former friend, she's using the hurt as a reminder to focus on herself, something she didn't do while dating Tom. She recently made it to the finals of Dancing with the Stars, released a cocktail recipe/self-help book, and announced her first Broadway role as Roxie Hart in Chicago, a lifelong dream of hers.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock. Season 11 will premiere on Bravo in January 2024.

