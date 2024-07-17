The Big Picture Sandoval counter-sues Madix for sharing explicit videos without permission, changing the dynamic between them.

Madix's attorney calls out Sandoval for causing further distress to Madix, questioning his actions.

Legal repercussions from the scandal affect not just the cast of Vanderpump Rules but also their personal lives.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are already in hot water as Rachel Leviss sued them for revenge porn. Now Sandoval is turning the script on Madix. The Vanderpump Rules star and musician has sued Madix for accessing explicit videos of Leviss on his phone without “authorization”, according to the court documents that Us Weekly obtained. The filing also alleges that Madix “made copies” of the video and distributed it to Leviss and third parties against the reality star's authority.

Sandoval’s filing comes after a court date has been set for the revenge porn trial on November 3, 2025. Sandoval has been taking a few losses and attacks throughout the legal process as Leviss has been granted the right to sue, and his requests to have the case dismissed have been denied. However, the judge has also ruled in his favor. The judge declared that Leviss had no substantial evidence that Sandoval’s misconduct caused her emotional distress, dismissing Leviss’ claim.

Ariana Madix’s Attorney Responds to the Filing

Image via Bravo

Following the lawsuit Sandoval filed, Madix’s attorney Jordan Susman responded, calling out Sandoval for causing Madix further distress. They said, “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.”

Susman’s statement continues. “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”

Sandoval’s attorney, Matthew Geragos, provided a statement in response to Susman. He said, “While Tom Sandoval accepts responsibility for his affair, he strongly denies the allegations of the lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against him and Ms. Madix. In order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved, we filed a cross complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval. This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party. We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost respect towards all parties involved.”

‘Scandoval’ Continues to Have Legal Repercussions On the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stara

Image via Bravo

Scandoval has not only changed the show and the dynamic between the cast, but it has also changed lives. It is not just Leviss’ lawsuit that Sandoval and Madix now have to deal with in the courtroom. Sandoval and Madix may now go to court over the house that they share. Sandoval offered to buy her out, but Madix had ended up filing a suit seeking to force the sale of the $2 million home. Madix and Sandoval filed motions requisition to take this dispute to trial. Scandoval continues to have legal repercussions, as fans can stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

All episodes of Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

WATCH ON HULU