It turns out these may not be the best days of our lives for some of the Vanderpump Rules cast members, as they have left viewers stunned by choosing to side with Tom Sandoval instead of Ariana Madix on the reality show's Season 11 finale. After a tumultuous season of fighting, manipulation, lying, and backstabbing, the Vanderpump Rules cast has reached its ending point, and what viewers thought would be a season of the girls standing together next to Ariana and being the "Spice Girls" as she thought, it became a season of a Tom Sandoval redemption arc.

This season has taught viewers that not everything is like it seems on social media, with everyone being supportive of each other; in reality, the cast, besides Katie Maloney and James Kennedy, pushed for Ariana to have a conversation with Sandoval throughout the whole season and was not respecting her boundaries given she is the primary victim of the scandal. After she refused to, the cast took an interesting side.

Ariana Madix Believed Everyone Was on Her Side

When filming a reality TV show, the cast knows only what they are filming and doesn't find out what everyone is saying after the show airs. For Ariana, she recently said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, "I felt like I was filming a season that felt very different than what I'm watching just in terms of the relationships. 'We're the Spice Girls,' and then it's like, no." It's tough to see someone think everyone was supportive of them, but they find out that, in reality, it was all for the cameras, and jealousy starts to show.

Throughout the season, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay showed support to Ariana whenever she felt things would get too much, but viewers noticed how any chance they could say a backhanded comment about her situation, they would only say it during their confessional time. It is a surprise that someone who claims to be Ariana's best friend, like Scheana, would comment about her having a tougher time while "Scandoval" was going on than Ariana when she was the one who got cheated on.

The Cast Reveals Their True Feelings About Ariana Madix

Throughout the season, Lala and Scheana made amends with Sandoval and pushed Ariana to fix her relationship with him. During the season finale, everyone tried to get Ariana to talk to Tom. The season was filmed almost a month or two after the last season aired, and all the wounds were still fresh to her. Since she refused to film a scene with Sandoval, she decided to leave the event, and this did not sit well with Lala and Scheana, to which the first said it was a slap in the face for Ariana to walk away, which showed everyone's true colors.

Lala went on a rampage about Ariana, claiming she thinks she's the Beyoncé of the group. She also says it's not fair for Sandoval to continue being villainized. There are also questions about why Ariana refuses to film with Sandoval yet continues to live in the same home with him. "I've never experienced somebody get cheated on and then she becomes God," she screamed. She also noted that she doesn't believe Ariana and Sandoval were honest about their relationship until the affair was uncovered. Lala believes Ariana should be held to the same standard as the rest of the cast.

Vanderpump Rules releases every Tuesday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

