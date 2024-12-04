Vanderpump Rules bad boy Tom Sandoval believes that he deserves to cash in more bucks! Sandoval revealed that he thinks reality TV stars should be paid more for the audiences they pull in for the networks and production companies. The Vanderpump Rules star also wants to earn residuals for his reality TV appearances, like Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt.

In an exclusive interview with The US Mirror at author Thea de Sousa's launch party for The Unofficial Vanderpump Rules Ultimate Trivia Book that was held at Sur Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Sandoval shared his two-cents on how reality TV stars should come together and form a union to demand more cash. Sandoval wants the union to function similarly to the Screen Actors Guild. While reality TV shows present themselves as an opportunity to boost their social media profiles, the Vanderpump Rules star justified that he deserves compensation for replays since there’s a continual influx of fan backlash when old episodes are played and portray him doing something negative on the show.

Tom Sandoval shared that it would be nice to get paid for residuals since, in the case of actors, they are just playing a part, but when it comes to reality TV, one is essentially putting their real-life personalities on display and getting trolled for the same. Sandoval's justification is that if he’s facing backlash for past episodes, he might as well make money off of it, citing the example of Brad Pitt by remarking how the actor doesn’t face backlash each time Fight Club is streamed on TV but still earns royalties. Tom Sandoval earns around $700k a series and has no remuneration from recycled, reused, and old series that are aired worldwide. The Vanderpump Rules star further expressed his views on the matter in the following words:

“You know when they replay old episodes and you don't look good in those episodes it reignites.”

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s Los Angeles bar Schwartz & Sandy's is shutting after two years in business, as exclusively reported by PEOPLE on November 25, 2024. The duo felt it was the right move after weighing the financial challenges and the after-effects of “Scandoval.”

The Vanderpump Rules duo admitted how this decision was extremely difficult since they still believe that the bar is brimming with potential. However, recovering from slim post-COVID margins and the negativity of the scandal have made it difficult to keep Schwartz & Sandy's afloat.

Sandoval thinks the bar was a great learning experience for both of them, and the difficult decision to close its doors was not something they took lightly. While they had thought of shutting down the bar in the past, the positive response from customers pushed them to keep it up and running — which just didn’t seem plausible after “Scandoval.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will return in 2025 with an all-new cast. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

