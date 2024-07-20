The Big Picture Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal and subsequent actions have left fans disappointed, sparking a petition to ban him from Bravo's network.

Sandoval backtracked on his most recent lawsuit against Ariana Madix, claiming his lawyer advised him poorly.

Viewers believe Bravo should remove Sandoval to maintain integrity and respect towards its audience.

Tom Sandoval has been on the outs by fans of Vanderpump Rules ever since the Season 10 finale when it was revealed that Sandoval was cheating on his live-in girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her friend Rachel Leviss. Since the blow up, Season 11 of the show stands as the Sandoval apology tour, with many of the cast wanting Madix to get over the event that had taken place only a few months before. The situation left a bad taste in everyone's mouths, and now things have gotten worse since Sandoval sued Madix and then quickly dropped the lawsuit and blamed others for it.

Now, fans of Bravo have made a petition asking for Sandoval to be banned from the network. Titled “Discontinue Tom Sandoval’s Participation in all of Bravo’s Programming," the petition states that Sandoval's image doesn't match that of the network as it currently stands. “Bravo network has been a platform offering numerous reality shows that are loved and appreciated by millions of viewers worldwide,” the petition says. It goes on to say that Sandoval is a disappointment to fans of the network. “Tom Sandoval, one of the participants in Bravo’s shows [and], unfortunately, has been a continuous cause of disappointment for the audience.”

The organizer goes on to cite reasons why Sandoval should be removed from the network:

"Reasons cited include offensive comments, disrespectful behavior and filing the lawsuit in order to harass Ariana. The viewers believe that keeping him on the network sends a wrong message and contributes towards normalizing such behavior, which is not what reality television should promote. Based on collective viewer feedback, we urge Bravo to terminate Tom Sandoval's involvement in its current and future shows to maintain the network's integrity and respect in the eyes of its dedicated audience. Do the right thing and respect your viewers' opinion - sign this petition to remove Tom Sandoval from Bravo's shows."

'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Backtracks on Lawsuit

Close

Sandoval claimed that his lawyer, Matt Geragos, told him that this lawsuit against Madix was customary, and he said that parts of it were not made clear to him in an Instagram post after he took the lawsuit back. "Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” he wrote. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits.” It still wasn't enough for fans who want him off the network.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock.