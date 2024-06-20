The Big Picture Victoria Robinson texted Billie Lee about Tom Sandoval blowing up her friend's phone

Billie Lee claims Sandoval cheated on Robinson, disputes start of their relationship

Lee helps with Tom Sandoval's pets after cheating scandal, toxic conversations persist.

Billie Lee continues to talk about Tom Sandoval and his new girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson. This time, she is claiming that Sandoval had already cheated on Robinson and is leaking text messages that Robinson reportedly sent to her on Lee’s birthday. On a new episode of Bille & the Kid, Lee talked at length about what new drama unfolded in Sandoval and Robinson’s relationship and how she was always a good friend to them. She even talked about Ariana Madix and her friend with Kyle Chen.

“Victoria, on my birthday, that night when they got into the huge fight, she texts me and involves me in another f*cking fight and I’m like, ‘Dude, why are you involving me, always involving me in fights and on my birthday? Give me a f*cking day off,'” Lee said of the text message she got from Robinson on her birthday. Lee then read the text out loud on the podcast. “That night, it was the 23rd at 1:13 in the morning. She says, ‘Babe, are you awake? Please tell Tom to stop blowing up my close friend’s phone. Not okay. I’m done… This is too much. Sending literal essays to her. It’s inappropriate. We are trying to sleep.”

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Lee says Sandoval cheated on Robinson

The text then had Lee responding to Robinson when she woke up the following morning and shared pleasantries with her, even saying that she loved her. This back and forth between Robinson and Sandoval was not uncommon, according to Lee. The former Vanderpump Rules, who appeared on the show during season 6 in 2017, believes that part of Robinson’s anger comes from the fact that Lee and Sandoval were close. “She hated the fact that he would be with me … And I think she also didn’t like the fact that I had a key [to Tom’s house], but I’ve had a key for years.”

On her podcast, Billie Lee clarified, with her guest Tii, that Sandoval and Robinson were dating back in November 2023 despite reports putting their relationship starting in December. But Lee went on to say that he had already been unfaithful in his new relationship. “He definitely had already cheated on Victoria several times. I hate to break it to her, but like, I hope she’s not really trusting him because that’s hysterical,” Lee said.

This isn’t the first time Lee has been cleaning up Tom Sandoval’s mess after a cheating scandal, because Tii and Lee talked about how Lee was helping to take care of the animals after “Scandoval” broke. “When Ariana left, there was a period when it very first happened, the dog was still there and the cat. And so I was dog-sitting a lot,” Lee said. “Mya peed and pooped a lot on the rug, so the smell was really bad. Kitty liked to pee everywhere. It was just a really bad thing, and so I spent a lot of time getting all those rugs up, getting them moved out, [and] getting the place clean. I was like, ‘Tom, we gotta do something.'”

Tom's pets might not be fully house-trained, but judging by the toxic conversations between the Lee, Robinson and Sandoval camps, this unpleasant atmosphere looks likely to linger on for some time to come. Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock