Tom Sandoval has a new girlfriend, and it is causing even more issues for him. Sandoval, who had a great Season 11 on Vanderpump Rules since everyone suddenly felt bad for him after he cheated on Ariana Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss, is now dating Victoria Lee Robinson. While he may be happy with Victoria, those friends who stayed by his side in the midst of everything going on are not so happy with Robinson. Billie Lee, who has been very loudly pro-Sandoval, recently opened up about life with Robinson in Sandoval's life.

Billie Lee, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules during season 6 of the show in 2017, claims that Robinson is very jealous and someone who constantly thinks that Sandoval is cheating on her with Lee, and it has made Lee's friendship with Sandoval strained. Both Lee and Jo Wenberg were recently talking on Billie and the Kid about Sandoval's relationship with Robinson and made some accusations about how Robinson and Sandoval interact with each other. Now, Robinson is pushing back against it.

Victoria Lee Robinson Slams Billie Lee

Robinson took to her Instagram story to try to clear up some of the things that Billie Lee and Jo Wenberg were saying about her relationship with Sandoval. “In response to the outrageous lies with the recent Billie and Jo [Wenberg] podcast – absolute lies. Response with the TRUTH coming soon.” She went on to at least clear up the fact that she has never touched Madix's belongings, as Lee claimed, and said that it was not her place to get involved. “But first let me make something VERY clear. I have never and would never touch belongings that aren’t mine nor have I suggested to do so. I have nothing but respect for Ariana, and it’s not my place to get involved. Girls, shoot your shot at staying relevant with your lies and made-up stories, but the truth will come out soon enough.”

On the podcast, she not only claimed that Robinson was incredibly worried about what Tom Sandoval was doing and that the two fought a lot, but Lee also said that Robinson was ashamed of being with him and would tell her that. Wenberg seemed to continually agree with everything that Lee was saying, but that is Lee's (and seemingly Wenberg) side of things. Robinson was not having the lies being spread on Billie and the Kid and now Lee is even...still talking about Robinson. In her Instagram stories, she said that Robinson was going on Kyle Chan's podcast to talk about it and insinuated that Robinson has said "really negative" things about Chan. The feud continues.

