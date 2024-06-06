The Big Picture Sandoval slept with 3 women post-breakup, still loves Leviss, tried moving on in hope.

Sandoval froze sperm, plans kids, faces legal battle with Madix over LA home.

Madix sued Sandoval for shared LA home sale, and may reach a settlement on Feb. 17, 2026.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is opening up about the ugly aftermath of his split from co-star Rachel Leviss. In the recently released Vanderpump Rules Season 11 special, “Secrets Revealed,” Sandoval confessed to sleeping with three women after ending things with Leviss in May 2023, right before the Season 10 finale. The conversation took place at a dinner, where Sandoval opened up to Tom Schwartz about how tough the breakup had been for him.

Sandoval also admitted that he’s still in love with Leviss, which initially made it difficult for him to see other people. However, he then explained his decision to sleep with other people in the following words:

“I don’t want to move on from her. I still love her very much, but what can I do? She’s obviously made a decision. The best thing I can do right now is try to get myself out there.”

Not just that, though — Sandoval dropped another major life update during the same dinner about freezing his sperm while he’s on a drinking hiatus. The decision came after a doctor informed the reality star of his low count due to his lifestyle. The reality star talked about wanting to have kids in the future, revealing that it’s partially a reason why he’s in a messy legal battle with his ex Ariana Madix over their shared LA home.

Sandoval and Madix’s Property Battle

Sandoval and Leviss began dating in the summer of 2022, while Sandoval was still with Madix. Sandoval and Madix had been together for nine years when she discovered his infidelity through inappropriate text exchanges and a sexually explicit video between him and Leviss. Sandoval and Madix officially ended things in March 2023, and since then, their shared home has been a point of contention.

Initially, the former couple continued to live as roommates in their $2 million home. However, in January 2024,Ariana Madix filed a lawsuit against Sandoval, asking the judge to have the property sold with the earnings being split between the Vanderpump Rules stars. On a December 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Madix revealed that while she wants the house to be sold, Sandoval doesn’t.

In the “Secrets Revealed” episode, Sandoval opened up about his side of the story. The episode reveals that Sandoval offered Madix $600,000 cash to buy the property out. “This is a buyout equivalent to us selling the property for $3.1 million,” wrote Sandoval in an email offer to his ex, adding that the money he’s offering her is way above market value. However, Madix chose to take the matter to court. Now, according to the latest court documents obtained by US Weekly, the former couple has to settle their situation via private meditation. If not, they will go to trial starting February 17, 2026.

The latest Vanderpump Rules “Secrets Revealed” special is available to stream on Peacock along with the rest of Season 11.

