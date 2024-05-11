The Big Picture Tom Sandoval refused to apologize to Ariana Madix after cheating, causing tension on Vanderpump Rules.

Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz dismissed Madix's hurt feelings.

Sandoval claimed leaving the party "looked good" for him, prompting Andy Cohen to question his true intentions.

Tom Sandoval spent Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules trying to get everyone to feel bad for him because he cheated on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of 9 years, with their best friend, Rachel Leviss. Sandoval, who became the "most hated man" was angry and refused to apologize to Madix throughout the entire season, that started filming just a few months after the "Scandoval" situation. In the finale of this season, we heard Sandoval talking about Madix negatively as Lala Kent was, for some reason, on her high horse about Madix and Sandoval.

Madix was cheated on for months and then started filming not long after. Their filming took place in June of 2023 until September of 2023. Madix found out he cheated on her on March 1, 2023. People like Kent spent this entire season effectively telling Madix to get over someone cheating on her months, and not only that, someone who she had been with for 9 years. It all came to a head at Kyle Chan's launch party when Scheana Shay was trying to talk with Madix about her own friendship with Sandoval, and he then decided to try to talk to Madix, who made it very clear she did not want to talk to him.

It forced Madix to leave the party and Kent, Tom Schwartz, and more to act like she was not in the right to do so. While Kent and Schwartz were mocking her actions and yelling about her leaving, Sandoval said "I love it. It’s good for me.” Does this mean he thinks that Madix rightfully still being mad at him not six months after he blew up their life is outrageous? Luckily, Andy Cohen called him out for it on Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen wasn't letting him get away with it

Cohen said to Sandoval “During tonight’s hot mic moment, of you saying that Ariana leaving looks good for you, what did you mean? Because it looks bad, you saying that." Sandoval then clarified what his hot mic moment actually was about, which doesn't make much sense given what he said in response to how Kent and Schwartz were acting but we'll have to wait to see it play out at the reunion:

“No, no. That wasn’t what I meant. What I meant was, I did my job, and everything came together. That’s what I meant. Like, that, you know, throughout this season, you know, like we have to obviously have those tough conversations, and I felt good that I at least showed up and did my job."

