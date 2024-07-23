The Big Picture Sandoval lacks authenticity and accountability, focusing on facades rather than real change.

There is no one on Bravo more notorious than Tom Sandoval. He has become the punchline for any number of jokes on the world stage, most of which are about betrayal. Sandoval gained global attention when he had the audacity to carry on an affair with the close friend of his girlfriend of a decade, Ariana Madix, in the home the couple had recently purchased. Much of what was documented on the reality series Vanderpump Rules was Sandoval's portrayal as the perfect boyfriend, calling Madix pet names like "dumplin" and planning extravagant parties for her, but all the while carrying on a secret affair with her friend, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss behind the scenes.

Sandoval has always been a reality TV persona who demonstrates a sense of superiority over those around him, a peacocking and moralizing man who likes to think of himself as "the number one guy in the group." His effort to act natural in the scenes of Vanderpump Rules, while also attempting to present a specific narrative that works in his favor, makes clear that authenticity and honesty are not Sandoval's strong suits. His strength is creating a facade in place of reality, a structured narrative that carries him forward, rather than an honest portrayal of his life. It is clear in his behavior since the scandal arose that Sandoval still does not understand the consequences that arise from living a lie on reality TV.

Someone that Sandoval should look to who was in a similarly dire situation while filming a reality series is Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Sorrentino has become the unlikeliest of good examples of how to truly turn your life around after being exposed in a negative light on the national stage. While his and Sandoval's cases are very different on the surface, Sorrentino provides one of the few examples of accountability and transparency from a reality star as they undergo a significantly challenging period. Sorrentino went from a person who abused drugs and alcohol behind the scenes and on-camera, and served time in federal prison for tax evasion, to a sober and successful father of three. Sandoval should take a page out of Sorrentino's book, and apply his energies towards sobriety and authenticity if he truly wants the redemption arc he keeps trying to fabricate.

Tom Sandoval's Spiral Since Season 10

Ever since the fall-out from "Scandoval," this idea of a redemption arc has been Sandoval's focus. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules was so transparently crafted by Sandoval and the producers with this redemption arc in mind, that it alienated the audience, who could not side with a man who was going through the motions of redemption without internalizing what it means to accept accountability. This lack of understanding of accountability is made clear in his most recent online debacle, where Sandoval briefly appeared to have accepted his lawyer's recommendation to join his ex-mistress in suing the ex-girlfriend, whose life he completely upended by cheating on her on the global stage. It is clear that Sandoval understood there would be a public outcry, because immediately after the news broke, he suspended his social media.

Although Sandoval has since released a statement to say he is not pursuing legal action against Ariana, and claims to have fired the lawyer who suggested the strategy, the incident shows how desperate the man is to get out of his current situation. Since "Scandoval" in Season 10, Sandoval has incurred substantial legal fees while publicly navigating his separation from Ariana and the sale of their shared home, his restaurant businesses have become inextricably linked with his tarnished actions, and he is being sued in a revenge porn case by his ex-mistress. Sandoval has a long way to go if he wants to truly demonstrate that he is a changed man worthy of redemption.

Sandoval Does Not Understand Accountability

Sandoval's behavior after Season 11 began airing demonstrates he understands how to go through the motions of contrition, while lacking the empathy and accountability that meaningful change requires. Actions need to match the aspirational words that he comes up with while crying performative tears on camera. The picture of Sandoval's life that is offered by his one-time friend and fellow Vanderpump Rules alum, Billie Lee, is very different from the sober life he claimed to be living during filming of Season 11. Lee paints a dark image of his new relationship with Victoria Lee Robinson, who the reality star began dating shortly after Season 11 premiered.

On her podcast, Lee claims to have staged an intervention for Sandoval due to his drinking and drug use getting out of hand during his time with Robinson. While Sandoval is currently filming Season 3 of The Traitors, he managed to issue a denial of Lee's depiction of his life, while Robinson took to her social media feed to discredit Lee's version of events. A trend with Sandoval is his inability to keep friends by his side over time, and even his loyal sidekick Tom Schwartz seems to have distanced himself from the embattled star. The loss of one friendship after another does not seem to have fazed the reality star though, as he continues with the same behavior that got him into his troubles in the first place.

Part of Sandoval's inability to keep friends around him is seemingly this double life that he leads, where in the public eye he claims to be an upstanding guy, while reports from people near him seem to contradict that image. After the fall-out from Scandoval, Sandoval claimed to have begun a sober lifestyle, which lasted approximately eight months before he returned to drinking and partying again. He told E! News that he quit drinking to get through certain tasks like appearing at Bravocon and filming Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. But it seems as soon as the cameras were no longer on him, his desire to remain sober and keep up the appearance of accountability disappeared.

Sandoval Should Take a Page Out of The Situation's Playbook

"The Situation" is a character or persona that Mike Sorrentino employed during his time on the MTV reality series, Jersey Shore. The persona was that of a partying playboy who always has one hand in the drama, stirring up discontent among his roommates. His incapability of staying out of his friends' drama even earned a new iteration of his nickname, with the roommates referring to him as the "Snitch-uation." The entire cast of Jersey Shore had their own party personas, and continue to do so today on the evolution of their reality series as they tackle a different stage in life on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In between the two reality series, Mike had a big life change that completely switched the direction of his life.

During the Season 5 reunion episode, the production staged an intervention-like moment where Sorrentino had to listen to how his behavior was affecting the rest of the cast. In 2012, Sorrentino acknowledged his struggles with addiction, and came into Season 6 as a newly sober man, trying to prove to his friends that he had changed by planning and cooking a large family dinner for everyone. Sorrentino truly dedicated himself to initiating a sober lifestyle, and working to listen to his friends to learn from his mistakes. In comparison to the performative actions taken by Sandoval, like the staged yoga-breathing exercise that he organized for the group with the clear intention of winning Scheana Shay over in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, Sorrentino genuinely worked on himself. Rather than focusing on appearances and coordinating group activities to feature his redemption arc, he understood that he was the one who needed to change.

In 2014, Sorrentino was charged with tax evasion, and in 2018 he was sentenced to serve eight months in federal prison. During his time away from the spotlight, Sorrentino utilized his time in prison by focusing on his sobriety. Through his period of legal troubles, Sorrentino reunited with his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce. His sobriety was a major factor in regaining her trust. She stood by him during his trial and married him in November 2018, just before he went to serve time in prison. His release and their life as newlyweds was partly documented in the newly rebooted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation series. If there is an example of a reality star taking accountability and putting in the hard work to change after a challenging period with addiction and legal troubles, Sorrentino is it. Sandoval could truly learn a valuable lesson from Sorrentino about putting his ego aside and putting in the effort to change.

The Path Forward For Sandoval

Honesty, accountability, and sobriety seem to have served Sorrentino well when it comes to continuing his reality career while maintaining long-term friendships with his co-stars. Sobriety is something that each person has to decide what their own boundaries will be. Sandoval's co-star, James Kennedy, has proven his "California-sober" lifestyle works for him as he pursues his DJ career on Vanderpump Rules. Removing the distraction and revelry that drugs and alcohol provide is hard work, it is difficult to look at your actions and decide to be better. Self-help is a booming field. People long to be more authentic, less selfish, more present. A sober and present lifestyle is a significant challenge for anyone, let alone someone so little used to accountability as Sandoval is.

If redemption is truly the goal, Sandoval has a lot of work to put in. Sobriety, whether total or California in nature, allows for space to address bad habits. It also creates the need to keep the mind occupied with healthy habits, so it does not get overwhelmed with negative thoughts about the present or the past. Sandoval has dabbled with sobriety in the past, but his actions show that he has yet to accept responsibility and accountability for his actions. He needs to put the work in to regain the trust of his co-stars on Vanderpump Rules if the series is going to have a future with him in it. The only way forward for Sandoval is to look at the example that other people like Sorrentino and Kennedy have set if he truly wishes to regain public opinion or redeem himself on the global stage.

