The Big Picture Tom Sandoval opened up about his affair with Rachel Leviss and expressed his love for her during a recent podcast interview.

Sandoval claims he made sacrifices for Leviss, including quitting drinking and smoking, and was there for her during her time in a facility.

Leviss has not responded to Sandoval's statements but is set to debut her own podcast in January 2024, where she may address their relationship.

Tom Sandoval was the talk of reality news at the start of 2023 at the heart of "Scandoval," the infamous term to define his affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Rachel Leviss. The affair ended his nearly 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix. In a recent interview with the Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast while talking with Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, he explained his affair was not a simple hookup, noting he developed deep feelings for Leviss that extended beyond filming, well after his breakup with Madix.

“I fought so hard for [her]. I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility,” he said of Leviss. “I’m like, ‘She can’t drink, she can’t smoke. I’m gonna quit. I stopped for her. And I was there in any way she needed me. I was at her beck and call,” he added.

He explained he viewed Leviss as his best friend and talked about navigating life without her. “We were best friends,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her. This is not just some hot girl. Come on, I was a model for like 15 years, it’s deeper than that. It’s more than that.” He also went on to say that it was Leviss who started the affair with him. “She came onto a guy in a relationship that was severely … depressed, I had no confidence, so low self-value,” Tom said of Rachel.

Rachel Will Share Her Side of Affair With Tom On a New Podcast

Image via Bravo

Currently, Leviss has not responded to Sandoval's statements on the podcast. But, she is preparing to spill the beans on her own podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. It's set to premiere in January 2024.

Fans of the Bravo series already know that Leviss is not expected much in Season 11. In the trailer for the podcast, Leviss said the following: “This might not be the return you’re expecting, but this coming January, you’ll hear my side of the story, and you may just be surprised what you find out. I hope you’ll join me."

Her once-close friend Madix recently told TODAY that the upcoming season is going to be a wild one.

“I know it's going to be different,” she explained. “I know it's going to be weird, just because it felt weird and different for me.” The fallout from the affair will be featured. The new season is scheduled to debut in January 2024, coinciding with the release of Leviss' podcast.

