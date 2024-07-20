The Big Picture Sandoval shifts blame to Leviss for revenge porn, claims negligence led to the lawsuit.

Sandoval's attorneys allege Leviss relinquished her right to privacy by being a public figure.

Scandoval situation causes legal consequences, backlash from fans, and ongoing disputes with Madix.

After flipping the script on Ariana Madix (and dropping the lawsuit not too long after), the Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is still fighting to get Rachel Leviss to drop the suit. The ‘Scandoval’ fiasco that had fans gripped to Vanderpump Rules had shocking legal consequences, as Leviss sued Madix and Sandoval for revenge porn. The reality star and his attorneys have continuously fought back against the lawsuit, but Leviss’ lawyers would not let things lie. People report that Sandoval is now shifting the blame to Leviss by claiming that Leviss’ carelessness has led to the revenge pron suit, and also accuses her of acting in ‘bad faith’ in a new filing.

People obtained new legal documents which show Sandoval’s attorneys counter Leviss’ allegations of revenge porn, blaming her for her “carelessness and her negligence”. His lawyers also claim that the damages alleged by Leviss were wholly or partially caused by her “negligence, breach and fault” and that she also failed to “mitigate whatever damages, if any” she has allegedly suffered.

The filing continues as it alleges that Leviss had “full knowledge of the consequences” of her actions and there “voluntarily” exposed herself to the allegations made in her suit. The filing pushes for Leviss to be barred from seeking damages under “the doctrine of unclean hands”, which requires an individual to act fairly when pursuing damages. This report comes after Sandoval’s lawsuit against the Love Island USA host which received major backlash from fans and also Vandeprump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay.

Scandoval Continues To Have Legal Consequences on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

Scandoval destroyed the dynamics between the cast and has left the Vanderpump Rules fanbase divided. All three involved have faced backlash, but it was Sandoval and Leviss who faced the most scrutiny, even to this day. Sandoval made things worse by suing Madix for accessing his phone that had the intimate videos of Leviss, which launched the Scandoval storyline on Vanderump Rules. When Leviss sued Sandoval and Madix, the scandoval situation proved to be far from over. In another recent update on the case, the judge has granted Leviss the right to sue and a trial has been set for November 2025.

The new filing that Sandoval’s attorneys have submitted also alleges that Leviss “relinquished her right of privacy." They stated that her status as a public figure should be considered, as the public has a “legitimate interest” in the case. Leviss’ lawyers and attorneys have not responded to Sandoval’s new claims.

The revenge porn lawsuit is not the only legal case he is facing. He and Madix may also go to court over the house that they shared. Sandoval attempted to buy Madix out of their shared house, but Madix filed a suit seeking to force the sale of their home. The house dispute is still a developing story, as no decision has been made.

