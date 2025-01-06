Tom Sandoval has left “Scandoval” behind him and thinks fans should too! The Vanderpump Rules star has been coming under fire as rumor mills have been churning with speculation that he has cheated on his current girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson.

A source exclusively revealed to In Touch Weekly on January 4, 2025, that Tom Sandoval is sick of being painted as a villain by the public. The source explained that he took accountability and admitted to everything he was guilty of after news broke out that Sandoval had cheated on his girlfriend of almost a decade, Ariana Madix, with their friend and fellow Vanderpump Rules costar, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss back in March. The source shared how it had been two years since the affair, and Sandoval thinks he’s paid his dues. The source revealed that the Vanderpump Rules star wants to move past the whole ordeal in the following words:

“He wants to move on, but no matter what he does, he’s still associated with this scandal.”

The insider also addressed the cheating allegations that had been circling regarding Sandoval’s current girlfriend, Lee Robinson, stating that Sandoval “hit the roof” because he was not guilty of being unfaithful this time around. Despite the fact that Sandoval’s girlfriend made a public statement about how there was a misunderstanding, the TomTom co-owner spiraled after fans were quick to pounce on him. While friends have been supportive and asked Sandoval to stay positive, the insider explained that the reality TV star feels like he’ll never be allowed to move past the repercussions of “Scandoval.”

Lala Kent Unhappy With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars’ Reactions to the Reboot

Speaking of Vanderpump Rules and “Scandoval,” Lala Kent is not thrilled about the comments made by former co-stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix about the reboot of the cult-classic reality show. Vanderpump Rules will undergo a cast overhaul and feature all-new cast members for the upcoming season, and cast member Madix expressed how she was relieved by the decision. Maloney, too, has gone on record to say that she hadn’t intended to return regardless of the reboot.

On the January 4, 2024, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Lala Kent expressed how her costars’ comments were a slap in the face. Kent gushed about her time on the show and stated that she was not okay with the fact that the show was undergoing a reboot. When host Amanda Hirsch brought up Maloney’s claims of quitting, Kent sarcastically said: “Right.”

The Give Them Lala podcast host stated that she’s incredibly proud of her former cast members, and while she’s not fully onboard with the reboot, she realizes that they wouldn’t have been able to go on filming after the aftermath of “Scandoval.” The mom of two also reflected on how Vanderpump Rules changed her life.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will return in 2025 with an all-new cast. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

