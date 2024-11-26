The time has come for Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules to announce the fate of their beloved bar, Schwartz and Sandys. This was the place that created many issues for the two of them, professionally and in their personal lives. Viewers will recall Katie Maloney going to bat against the Toms, when she was married to Schwartz, about it and, in the end, it was the catalyst that broke them apart. Besides Schwartz, it also created a restraint in the relationship between Sandoval and Ariana Maddix and the cheating scandal did not help their business whatsoever.

On November 25, Sandoval and Schwartz made the announcement that they would be closing the doors to the bar by the end of the year. The partners posted on their Instagram respectively about the closing of their business and announced they would be holding events until closing time.

The End of Schwartz and Sandys

"These are the best days of our lives," but it seems the Toms are going through a tough time as they announced that their bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, would officially be closing. This was the first bar that the Toms had ever done together without the support of Lisa Vanderpump as she helped them open their first bar, TomTom. They faced many challenges when trying to open their own space as they were coming in with a new business partner and a high felt after the successful opening of their first restaurant.

In his statement, Schwartz revealed they were never truly able to recover after the backlash they received from Scandoval, "It’s already a tough business, and the damage from relentless negative press over the last year made it even harder. It was difficult not to feel resentful and bitter, but eventually, we had to let it go — no more replaying what went wrong.” On the other hand, Sandoval said how this would be a learning experience, but also alluded to his impact on the business as he was the one that brought the negativity to it, "The allure of being associated with reality TV has hidden what is an amazing spot and location for LA locals as well.”

As exciting as it was for the Toms to open their spot, they faced too many challenges that made it difficult to be a working business. Viewers will remember how, after Scandoval, many people boycotted the bar and their business partner Greg Morris also was not allowing them to film their season of Vanderpump Rules at the establishment. It is safe to say, they had everything going against them and this was the best outcome for them. Luckily for fans, they can still experience a Tom bar as TomTom is still open and even visit their good friend Jax Taylor's bar. Vanderpump Rules is now streaming on Peacock.

