The Big Picture Tom Sandoval's redemption journey in Vanderpump Rules resonates with viewers, despite criticism.

Ariana faces backlash, but viewers sympathize with Sandoval in their interactions.

Sandoval's ability to evoke empathy despite his past actions keeps viewers rooting for him.

Vanderpump Rules has introduced many characters to captivate the audience. Unforgettable individuals such as Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz have left a lasting impression, but none compare to the notorious Tom Sandoval. Sandoval's involvement in one of the most infamous feuds and affairs in television history, known as Scandoval, sparked a nationwide frenzy. Whether it was sheer luck or exceptional casting, the cast of Vanderpump Rules never fails to disappoint, consistently delivering years of reality TV brilliance. Sandoval, with his irresistible charm showcased since the early seasons, drew viewers in, only to be embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of Vanderpump Rules at the time — Jax's betrayal of Kristen Doute while in a relationship with Sandoval. Audiences fell in love with his relationship with Ariana Madix but quickly turned against him for his despicable actions within their partnership. Despite the reprehensible behavior displayed during his affair with Rachel Leviss, fans find themselves silently rooting for Sandoval, even if they are not consciously aware of it.

Sandoval's vulnerability in the current season of Vanderpump Rules has been a focal point, as his actions have come under intense scrutiny. Despite still having room for improvement, Sandoval's transparency and accountability have been on full display, resonating with viewers in a way that was not seen before. His journey may not be over, but his behavior this season has undeniably left a mark on audiences. Sandoval's fellow cast members have played a crucial role in portraying Sandoval in a more favorable light, aiding in his personal development.

Tom's Redemption Arc Has Many Helping Hands

Despite Sandoval's journey toward redemption, viewers continue to criticize him relentlessly, seeking to hold him accountable for his actions against Ariana. However, as the season progresses, viewers gradually find themselves aligning with Sandoval in subtle ways. At the start of the season, some viewers believed that Ariana should simply move out of the house instead of harboring resentment towards Sandoval. Yet, in reality, Ariana has just as much right to that home as he does. Another instance where viewers empathized with Sandoval was during his heated argument with Scheana Shay. Sandoval reminded her that she, too, had been the other woman in a relationship, urging her not to be so judgmental of his past when it mirrors her own. Rather than acknowledging the clear distinction between Scheana's youthful mistake in her 20s and a man in his 40s, viewers found satisfaction in Sandoval standing up to Scheana.

Ariana has definitely had a rough time this season, facing criticism from both fans and some of her fellow castmates. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent have been particularly harsh towards her, making snide remarks in their confessionals while attempting to rebuild their friendship with Sandoval. While Scheana and Lala have faced backlash for their disrespectful comments about Ariana, interestingly, Sandoval has managed to gain favor with viewers through these same confessionals. For example, when Lala suggests that Ariana should move out of the house she shares with Sandoval, viewers sympathize with Sandoval, fearing he might not be able to celebrate his birthday in the comfort of his own home. This kind of thinking has sparked a newfound love for Sandoval among many viewers, keeping him in their good graces for quite some time, a testament to the evolving perception of Sandoval's character.

Tom Benefits From Ariana's Ignored Boundaries

Undeniably, Sandoval has become the person who evokes strong emotions from people, both love and hate. His every move is scrutinized, highlighting the fact that he is constantly under the watchful eye of the public. Interestingly, despite Sandoval's actions mirroring those of former cast member Jax Taylor, viewers still find themselves rooting for Sandoval, granting him a level of forgiveness that Jax never received. Whether or not one wants to admit it, viewers will always rally behind Sandoval. Their fascination lies not in Ariana's post-affair journey but rather in witnessing Sandoval's path to redemption. It begs the question, why is it that Sandoval can exhibit despicable behavior and yet remain a captivating reality TV star that viewers simply cannot resist?

Sandoval effortlessly wins over viewers' hearts through his moments of vulnerability on the show. His raw display of emotions, revealing the immense mental toll this scandal has taken on him, has evoked a deep sense of empathy among the audience. Moreover, Tom's persistent attempts to engage Ariana in public group settings have only further garnered sympathy for him, as Ariana resolutely ignores his advances for conversation.

Take, for instance, the heated argument between Sandoval and Ariana during a gathering at the beach. In a moment of urgency, Sandoval said, "According to your rules, Ariana." However, before he could finish his sentence, Ariana swiftly responded, "Don't speak to me. Don't speak to me." This firm assertion of Ariana's boundaries has strangely resulted in even more sympathy for Sandoval, with many viewers passionately arguing that he is at least "trying" even if it means not fully respecting Ariana's boundaries. Despite his atrocious actions, this undeniable display of support from the audience serves as a testament to Sandoval's unwavering popularity as a polarizing member of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

