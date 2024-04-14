The Big Picture Tom Schwartz struggled to find love post-divorce, leading to relationship drama on Vanderpump Rules.

Tom Schwartz has struggled to find where he fit in romantically in the last two seasons of Vanderpump Rules. After his divorce from Katie Maloney, Schwartz constantly talked about wanting to find love and figure out where he could be happy. In Season 10, he even made out with Rachel Leviss and made everyone, especially Maloney, mad only to learn that Leviss was having an affair with Schwartz's best friend, Tom Sandoval, at the time. And apparently, Schwartz was hooking up with his friend, Jo Wenberg around the same time. The love lives of this group are often messy and interconnected.

Now though, Wenberg and Schwartz have had a falling out. In Season 11, Wenberg clearly thought their relationship was something more than Schwartz did, and now she has officially made a stand against him. When talking about it on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Schwartz said that their dynamic changed but that he still has a friendship with Wenberg, but that may not be completely true. Wenberg has since gone on to clarify what is going on between them while on Leviss' podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, and said that she and Schwartz are no longer speaking to each other.

“That doesn’t mean that we might not talk in the future, and it doesn’t mean that I don’t miss him,” she said. While she said their relationship was organic but also called it "very granola," Wenberg did go on to say that they had everything you want in a partner. “You list all the things that you wanna have in a partner, they were there." What apparently hurts her the most now is how she was the last to know anything about how Schwartz really felt. “I was the last to know everything and all I was doing was just being myself,” she said.

Were Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg In Love With Each Other?

During her chat with Leviss, Wenberg revealed that she and Schwartz were saying "I love you" to each other and that she thought there was something special there. “We were in love. We would tell each other we loved each other, and we would be extremely just in our own bubble,” she said. “I miss him a lot. I also know that he’s moved on so there’s nothing you can do. It’s going to take me a very long time to get me to a place of happiness again with anybody.” Wenberg does not seemingly have regrets though, telling Leviss “I look back, and I feel very grateful that I had somebody in my life that made me so happy. We could not have laughed more."

