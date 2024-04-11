The Big Picture Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg's hook up drama was revealed on Vanderpump Rules with emotions running high.

Schwartz clarifies the status of his relationship with Wenberg post-breakup and their current friendship.

Despite the ups and downs, Schwartz says he and and Wenberg are still friends.

Tom Schwartz joined Vanderpump Rules at the start of the series as a taken man. Eventually going on to marry and then divorce Katie Maloney, Schwartz has been in a rough patch since hitting the single life. One person who was there for him was Jo Wenberg. His friend who lived with him for a while and called him "T-Money" became a more central character in Season 11 with Maloney making fun of her, and Wenberg attempting to befriend the group, all to reveal that she and Schwartz had been hooking up together.

In the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules though, we got to see Wenberg finally confront Schwartz about her feelings as she opened up about the two still sleeping together and the fact that they've said "I love you" to one another. Schwartz barely took it seriously, calling her the nickname "Joseph" as she stormed out of his apartment after crying. It all came down to Schwartz kissing another woman at a Singles Los Angeles event and upsetting Wenberg, who thought they were there to support Tom Sandoval. Now, Schwartz shared a bit more about their relationship on the Vanderpump Rules After Show.

When talking about Wenberg, Schwartz cleared some things up. Schwartz said that between Season 10 and Season 11, the two were sleeping with each other, but he thought they had come to the agreement that they were better as friends and even said he was under the impression that it was an informal decision to date other people instead. Schwartz continued to say that he was very fond of Wenberg, with Sandoval cutting in to say "As a friend."

Where Are Jo and Tom now?

When asked what their relationship was like today, Jax Taylor cut in to say "You guys taking any swan trips together?" as a joke, because Schwartz and Wenberg were on a swan paddle boat in the midst of him claiming they were just friends. But Schwartz admitted that they are still friends but that their relationship changed. "We’re super cool.” First, he explained a bit about their dynamic now, saying “It’s a significantly watered-down version of what it used to be. We text niceties, formalities, but [we’re] still friends. I think she’s hanging out with somebody. I’m hanging out with somebody, seeing other people.” But according to Schwartz, “There’s definitely no bad blood or hard feelings, but, I don’t regret it. It was super fun … I think we really enriched each other’s lives for that stretch.”