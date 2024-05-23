The Big Picture Schwartz and Wenberg's friendship ended after Season 11.

Schwartz denied dating Wenberg despite revealing intimate moments.

Wenberg claimed they said "I love you," contradicting Schwartz's stance.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 11 reunion was full of major revelations and confrontations. However, some of them didn’t make it to the final cut, including the latest update on Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg’s relationship. Turns out that the two stopped being friends with benefits soon after Season 11 was done filming. So, whatever fans saw brewing between them in the latest season is a thing of the past.

According to Wenberg, Schwartz hid the fact that they were dating and also claimed that the reality star still texted her despite being in a relationship with someone else. However, in an unaired reunion moment, when Tom Sandoval asked when the two had last hooked up, Schwartz clarified that by the end of filming, their relationship was pretty much done for. Schwartz’s exact reply was:

“We were still hanging out and having a good time, but we were not hooking up.”

The unaired scene also revealed that the former friends with benefits shared different views of their connection. While Jo thought she was definitely dating Schwartz, he seemed to think that their relationship was more of an escape. “It was a great escape. While it lasted, it was kind of f**king beautiful. It was kind of a lightning bottle scenario,” Schwartz added.

But Wenberg still claims that Schwartz is lying when he says it wasn’t a relationship and that he made her “feel like a secret for a year.” Lala Kent surprisingly came to Wenberg’s defense and called Tom out, saying “You’re saying all these things: ‘You’re my happy place. What we had was magical.’ You can’t call it a relationship? Those are all things you look for in a relationship.”

The Reunion Show Ended Schwartz and Wenberg’s Friendship

Hairstylist Jo Wenberg made her Vanderpump Rules debut in the latest season and, almost immediately, her close friendship with Schwartz had the audience hooked. Schwartz described Jo as the “light in his life.” Later on, unseen footage from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 revealed that the two had actually been living together for a while. This was soon after Schwartz had called it quits with Katie Maloney after 12 years of being together.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwartz admitted that he wasn’t quite ready for a relationship when things started heating up with Wenberg. In an interview with Us Weekly, the reality star further clarified that he was never living with Wenberg or dating her.

However, in Part 2 of the reunion, Wenberg revealed that they even said “I love you” to each other, leading her to believe that they were, in fact, dating! Not just Wenberg, the entire crew put Schwartz on blast during the reunion, questioning his new and seemingly serious relationship with Sophia Skoro. In the end, while Scwartz insisted that he and Wenberg remain friends, the hairstylists didn’t seem to agree.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock and Season 11, Episode 18, Reunion Part 3 will air on May 28, 2024, on Bravo.

