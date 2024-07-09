The Big Picture Tom Schwartz admits moving out of their dream home was the worst part of his divorce from Katie Maloney.

Schwartz regrets not being a better listener and understanding during their relationship.

Both Schwartz and Maloney deny any chance of reconciliation and express their reasons for the divorce.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is opening up about his divorce from costar Katie Maloney — and the worst about it is not the divorce itself! The reality star has spoken about downgrading his and Maloney’s former mansion, which sold for $2.45 million following the divorce. However, he has just gone on the record to declare that having to move out of the home was officially the worst part of their split.

On the July 2, 2024, episode of Disaster Dates with Zach Peter and Jeff Epstein, Schwartz admitted that going from living in his dream home to renting an apartment hasn’t been easy. However, in addition to this, he confessed that he could’ve handled the divorce way better than he did back in 2022. In his own words, Schwartz believes he should have “Let [Katie] vent more often without me judging, or me trying to provide a solution too fast.” The reality star added that he should have been a better listener during his last relationship.

While Tom Scwartz is currently dating Sophia Skoro, he clarified fans’ suspicions about him secretly crushing on costar Lala Kent. The reality star admitted that he had definitely developed a “subconscious” liking for her when she first joined the show back in Season 4. Schwartz talked about what a character Kent was and how much he appreciated her “beauty”, “spunk” and “pizzaz.” However, he confirmed that the fans are reading a bit too much into their dynamic and that there were never any such feelings between them.

Katie Maloney Says There's No Going Back

Katie Maloney is also sharing her side of the story when it comes to her divorce from Schwartz. The reality star appeared on the July 2, 2024, episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch and claimed that she doesn’t even remember what it was like to kiss him! Maloney shared that it’s been a really long time since she has had any romantic feelings for Schwartz and while it’s sad, “that’s what happens.”

The Vanderpump Rules star also set the record straight and denied all chances of ever reconciling with her ex. Maloney was honest and confessed that she doesn’t think Schwartz has taken any therapy or worked on himself since their split, which is why she never wants to go down that path again.

Katie Maloney also countered her ex’s side of the story and claimed that their marriage didn’t end because of his stress over the opening of his bar, Schwartz And Sandy's. Maloney claims that the reason they got a divorce was because Schwartz was barely giving her any emotional support. Two years ago, Maloney appeared on the same podcast after filing for divorce in March 2023, admitting that she was just not fulfilled in her relationship with Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on pause ahead of Season 12. But you can catch up on all past seasons of the show on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

